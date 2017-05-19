Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Assured of Full Support for Its Manufacturing Facility by Karnataka Government

 
19 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple Assured of Full Support for Its Manufacturing Facility by Karnataka Government

Highlights

  • Apple has begun initial production of iPhone SE in India
  • Karnataka government on Thursday assured full support to the company
  • The phones will be manufactured by Wistron

Expressing "delight" over US tech giant Apple's decision to begin initial production of iPhone SE in the city, the Karnataka government on Thursday assured full support to the company.

"I am delighted to know that one of the most valuable technology companies in the world Apple has decided to manufacture its iPhone SE models in Bengaluru.

I congratulate the Apple team for their decision and making the project a reality," State Industries Minister R V Deshpande said.

"The iPhone SE model is very popular and in high demand globally. It is a matter of great pride that in future these phones will be available globally with a Made in India seal," he said in a statement.

Apple had on Wednesday said it is beginning initial production of a "small number" of iPhone SE in the city and start shipping to domestic customers this month.

Stating that the government has assured full support for Apple's manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Deshpande said it is important to note that there was stiff competition among states to get this project.

"The fact that Apple chose Karnataka has yet again affirmed Karnataka's investment attractiveness and business friendly environment," he said.

The Karnataka government had in February announced Apple's proposal to commence initial manufacturing operations in Bengaluru.

The phones will be manufactured by Wistron, a Taiwanese OEM for Apple at Peenya in the city.

The Minister has also expressed hope that the move will boost job creation and enrich innovation and technology ecosystem in the state.

The company has also announced opening of App Accelerator in Bengaluru, an initiative that would provide support to Indian developers and enable them transform the design and performance of their apps on its mobile operating system iOS.

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Good rear camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
  • Starts at 16GB storage
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE review

Display

4.00-inch

Front Camera

1.2-megapixel

Resolution

640x1136 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

iOS 9.3

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

12-megapixel

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, Apple Manufacture in India, iPhone, Apple India, iPhone SE, iPhone SE assemble India, Mobiles, India, Make in India
Destiny 2 PC Release Date Not Confirmed: Report
Reliance Jio to Provide Free Wi-Fi Services in Punjab Colleges
Redmi Note 4
Apple Assured of Full Support for Its Manufacturing Facility by Karnataka Government
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Best Deals
TRENDING
  1. Oppo A77 With 4GB RAM, 3200mAh Battery Launched
  2. Nokia 3310 Will Go on Sale in India Today
  3. OnePlus 5 Prototype Leaked in Images, Revealing New Design
  4. How to Install Android O Beta and Everything Else You Need to Know
  5. 777888999 Number Hoax Call - What Is It All About?
  6. Indians Report Spike in Ransomware, Government Says Damage Contained
  7. Airtel's New Broadband Plans Offer Up to Twice the Data at the Same Price
  8. Android O Beta Is Now Available Globally
  9. Zomato Says 'Cooperative' Hacker Will Take Stolen Data Off the Dark Web
  10. Karnataka Government Assures Apple of Full Support for Manufacturing
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.