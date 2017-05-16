Apple is officially rolling out software updates for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac lineup. The iOS 10.3.2, macOS 10.2.5, tvOS 10.2.1, and watchOS 3.2.2 software updates are now available for compatible devices.

iOS 10.3.2 update

The iOS 10.3.2 update primarily focuses on bug fixes and security patches, and the release notes vaguely says, "includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad." The security update page says that bugs in Safari, notifications, CoreAudio , AVEVideoEncoder, iBooks, WebKit-related fixes, and more have been tackled with in this update. If security is your priority, we recommend you to download the update as soon as possible.

This update will be available for iPhone 5 and later devices, iPad fourth generation and later devices, and iPod touch 6th generation and later devices. Head over to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install the new update. Alternatively, you can even update via iTunes. First install iTunes, and then connect your iOS device to your PC or Mac. In iTunes select your device's icon on the top bar, click the Summary tab and then click Check for update. Now, click Download and update. At this point, you should follow the simple on-screen instructions to install iOS 10.3.2. Ensure that you have at least 50 percent battery backup, and a strong Wi-Fi connection when attempting to update. Don't forget to backup your iOS device before you download and install the update.

macOS 10.2.5 update

Mac users can now download the macOS 10.2.5 update through the Mac App Store. It also focuses mainly on bug fixes and improvements. The entire changelog is given below:

The macOS Sierra 10.12.5 update improves the security, stability and compatibility of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

This update:

Fixes an issue where audio may stutter when played through USB headphones

Enhances compatibility of the Mac App Store with future software updates

Adds support for media-free installation of Windows 10 Creator Update using Boot Camp

tvOS 10.2.1 and watch OS 3.2.2 updates

Apple also rolled out tvOS 10.2.1 software update for fourth gen Applt TV users, and watchOS 3.2.2 software update for Apple Watch users. Both the updates also focus primarily on the bug fixes and improvements - basically under the hood performance upgrades.

Refer to Apple's website for detailed instructions on how to update your Apple Watch to the latest OS, and read how to update the software on your Apple TV here.

It's interesting that all the software releases this time focus on bug fixes, presumably because Apple wants to keep all the big announcements for WWDC in June. Apple is expected to highlight iOS 11, watchOS 4, tvOS 11, and macOS 10.13 at the event in California. Alternatively, Apple is also expected to launch the Siri Speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro at the event.