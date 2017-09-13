One of the major takeaways from Apple's Tuesday iPhone launch event was that the Cupertino-based company is now actively pushing wireless charging on its devices. All the three new iPhone models, thanks to their glass back design, come with support for third-party Qi wireless chargers. Apple's own wireless charger isn't ready for prime time though. Called the AirPower charging pad, it was announced at the event for release next year.

The Apple AirPower charging pad is essentially a wireless charging accessory that will allow users to charge multiple devices such as the Apple Watch, the new iPhone models, and the new optional wireless charging case for the AirPods at the same time. Apple has announced that the AirPower charging pad will be made available for purchase to the general public starting next year.

In its keynote, Apple announced that the company's all latest iPhone models support Qi wireless charging standard and that the company is working with Qi on the AirPower charging mat, which supports simultaneous charging of multiple devices as well. Notably, Samsung smartphones also support Qi wireless charging standard and thereby support the accessories that are compliant with this technology standard.

While, the company didn't announce the pricing or exact details about the availability of the new charging accessory, it definitely shows the general direction in which Apple's products are headed. Considering that AirPower charging pad supports wireless charging for multiple devices, which is not a common practice for other products in this category, charging your smartwatch, phone, and the earphones would never have been simpler. We are likely to get more information about the product towards the end of the year but till then, stay tuned.