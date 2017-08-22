Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android 8.0 Oreo System Images Released, OTA Update Rollout Starts for Beta Program Users

 
22 August 2017
Android 8.0 Oreo System Images Released, OTA Update Rollout Starts for Beta Program Users

Highlights

  • Android Oreo system images have been released
  • OTA update is arriving for Android Beta program users first
  • Ensure you backup your device before installing the update

Android Oreo system images have been released by Google soon after the company announced the official name of the eight major build of its mobile operating system. The Android 8.0 Oreo OTA update has started to roll out, but will likely hit devices in phased manner, and will first arrive for Android beta program users. Also, as is the case with initial rollouts, things aren't going as smoothly as one would expect from Google. Some initial installers reported that the OTA update was failing to install on their devices, showing an 'installation error'.

Some initial installers reported (courtesy Android Police) that the OTA update was failing to install on their devices, showing an 'installation error'. According to Android Police, Pixel XL users running developer preview 4 are particularly facing this issue, and Google temporarily even pulled Pixel and Pixel XL OTA updates to fix this issue. Pixel users running Nougat, and Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X users on the beta program have received the update, and could install them without any hiccups. However, Google was quick to respond and resolve the issue, with Android head Dave Burke claiming it was a signing issue fault.

The OTA roll out is phased, and for now only Android Beta Program users are receiving it mainly. Google will likely make it available to a wide audience in the near future. OTA updates are the safest way to install these updates, as they refrain from deleting your smartphone data, while factory images require flashing your phone and giving it a fresh start.

If you cannot wait, then Android Oreo system images are now available on the developers' site. The system images are available for compatible devices: Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C, Google Pixel, and Google Pixel XL users. You need to ensure that you have an unlocked bootloader and ADB running on your computer before installing. All your data will be removed while installing system images, so ensure that you backup beforehand.

Android O brings in a lot of new features like picture in picture mode, notification channel feature, notification badges, Android instant apps, and much more.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android Oreo, Google OTA Release, Android Oreo Release, Android Oreo OTA Update, Android Oreo System Images, Mobiles, Android, Google
Tasneem Akolawala

