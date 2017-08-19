Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android O to Be Revealed on Monday, the Day of the US Total Solar Eclipse

 
19 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android O to Be Revealed on Monday, the Day of the US Total Solar Eclipse

Highlights

  • Announcement set for 2:40pm ET (Tuesday 12:10am IST)
  • Google may have accidently confirmed the name in a teaser
  • Pixel smartphones may be unveiled alongside Android O release dates

Google will indeed reveal Android O on Monday, the day of the US total solar eclipse, as previously rumoured. The visible shape of the solar corona during the eclipse's totality neatly matches the symbol 'O', and we can expect Google to reveal the name of its latest Android version, as well as announce release dates of the final build of Android O for eligible Google devices, if not release it the same day. There is also a chance the company may give a glimpse of the new Pixel smartphones. The company has put up a dedicated Eclipse page on its Android site for Monday's announcement, counting down to 2:40pm ET or Tuesday, 12:10am IST.

android o eclipse screenshot android

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding what Google would name Android O. The company has used dessert names in its Android version nomenclature in the past, and it isn't expected to break that tradition this year. Many are hedging their bets on Android Oreo (Oatmeal Cookie,Octopus, and Orange are other contenders), and, a Google+ teaser posted for the Monday announcement may have inadvertently confirmed this. Notably, the Eclipse doesn't appear to make any visible hints as to the name, beyond the word 'sweet' - reinforcing the plausibility of a continued dessert naming scheme. If true, this wouldn't be the first time that Google has partnered with a major brand - it had associated with Nestle for Android 4.4 KitKat. This time around, it may tie up with Nabisco.

Spotted by Android Police, the video accompanying the Google+ post's teaser bore the word 'Oreo' in the filename. After the report however, the post was deleted, and replaced with another - and this time the video filename bore the word 'Octopus' in its place in perhaps an attempted misdirection. Of course, this isn't incontrovertible proof, and may very well be an elaborate charade by the search giant, which has been known to have a sense of humour. An Easter egg in the latest developer preview also featured an octopus.

android oreo reveal android police android

Photo Credit: Android Police

 

We'll have to wait for the Monday reveal to know more. Last month, Google released the final Android O Developer Preview (version 4), and pretty much all features of the new operating system are known so far, so the name, release dates, and next Pixel devices are all that are actually anticipated

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Android, Android O, Android Oreo, Oreo, Mobiles, Tablets, Apps, US Total Solar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse
Popular Taxi, Ride-Sharing Apps Affected by New 'Faketoken' Android Trojan: Kaspersky
Android O to Be Revealed on Monday, the Day of the US Total Solar Eclipse
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 May Have Exploded Due to 'Extreme External Force'
  2. Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Lenovo K8 Note to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  4. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  5. Google to Reveal Android O on Monday, May Have Confirmed 'Oreo' Name
  6. Jio Recharge Cashback Offers from Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Paytm & MobiKwik
  7. Lenovo K8 Note India Sales, Samsung Phones' Price Cut & More: 360 Daily
  8. Sarahah App: Do Websites That Let You Check Who Sent the Messages Work?
  9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) Price Slashed in India
  10. Jio Phone Offline Bookings Begin: Delivery Date, Documents, Price & More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.