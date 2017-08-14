Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android O Name, Final Build Will Be Released on August 21: Reports

 
14 August 2017
Android O Name, Final Build Will Be Released on August 21: Reports

Highlights

  • Two tipsters claim that Android O release is on August 21
  • Pixel devices have been tipped to get it first
  • Other compatible devices may also get it on the same day, or soon after

Just like this time last year, the next version of Android, Android O, is in its developer preview phase and the final build is set to release soon. Now, two reliable sources claim that the new Android version is going to be rolled out on August 21. While the tip claims that Google Pixel devices will get the Android O update on August 21, other compatible devices should also get it on the same day, or soon after.

Android Police's David Ruddock and tipster extraordinaire Evan Blass both claim that the Android O update will be released on August 21. Blass claims that the Android O release is scheduled for the week of August 21, "most likely on 21st itself". Ruddock, on the other hand, tips that the Pixel devices are scheduled to receive Android O on August 21, not clarifying whether the other compatible devices will receive it alongside. Ruddock also claims that the name of Android O will also be released on the same day as the upcoming solar eclipse i.e., August 21. If true, this means that the name reveal, and the release of the final build will happen on the same day.

The other Google devices that have been receiving the Android O developer preview releases include the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C. These devices will also get the Android O update, but the scheduled release date is still a mystery. As for the Android O name, a few predictions have been floating around.

For now, Android O is in developer preview 4 stage, the last build before the final build releases. It is a release candidate build of Android O that developers can use to complete development and testing of apps in time for the upcoming official release. It includes the final system behaviours, the latest bug fixes and optimisations, and the final APIs (API level 26) that app makers can use to test their apps, so that they can be ready as soon as the stable Android 8.0 version drops.

If you have a compatible device, then you can register for the Android Beta Program here to use the preview version, and get the Android O stable version when it releases. Alternatively, you can sideload OTA files, or manually flash system images as well. Remember, installing a system image on a device removes all data from the device, so you should back up your data first. Also, you won't receive the final Android O build unless you are enrolled in the Android Beta Program.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tasneem Akolawala

