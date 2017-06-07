Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Pixel, Pixel XL Tipped to Receive Android O in August, Ahead of Nexus Devices

 
07 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google Pixel, Pixel XL Tipped to Receive Android O in August, Ahead of Nexus Devices

Highlights

  • The rollout is expected to happen in August
  • Nexus devices to get the update later
  • Android O update coming Nokia and OnePlus devices as well

Android O was one of the biggest highlights of Google I/O 2017 this year, and to test waters the search giant has also released Android O in a public beta. The timeline for a public release is usually at the same time as the launch of the new Pixel device in October. However, a new tip hints that the current Pixel devices will be the first to receive a stable update to Android O, as early as August.

Android Police’s David Ruddock tweeted this information claiming that the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL will be the first to receive Android O. The update will be rolled out in the first or second week of August, ahead of Nexus devices. This is way in advance from last year’s rollout timeline as well. This isn’t to say that Nexus devices won’t be receiving an update, but only a little later.

Ruddock claims that he got the information from a reliable source, but we recommend you to not get your hopes up until Google announces it officially.

Other smartphones that are confirmed to get the Android O update, whenever it arrives, include the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T. Users wanting to try the new operating system can do so by enrolling in the Android O beta. Do keep in mind that you’ll need to have an eligible Google smartphone. Currently, the only supported phones for the Android O beta are the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Google Pixel, and the Google Pixel XL.

Android O brings along redesigned settings, notifications, quick toggles, picture in picture mode, and much more. Check out our first impressions right here.

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel XL

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Brilliant low-light photography
  • Fast modern processor
  • Great battery life
  • Google Assistant with localisations for India
  • Bad
  • Not very stylish or eye-catching
  • Expensive
  • No storage expansion
Read detailed Google Pixel XL review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1440x2560 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

12.3-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3450mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android O, Google Pixel Update, Pixel android O, Mobiles, Android, Google
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Paytm Now Lets You Pay Traffic Challans Online
Redmi Note 4
Google Pixel, Pixel XL Tipped to Receive Android O in August, Ahead of Nexus Devices
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mobile Mania
TRENDING
  1. iPhone 6 (16GB) to Get Father's Day Discount on Flipkart
  2. WhatsApp Gets Automatic Albums, Photo Filters, and Reply Shortcut
  3. OnePlus 5 Will Be Launched on June 20, India Launch Set for June 22
  4. iOS 11 Said to Bring Easy Wi-Fi Sharing, Animated GIF Support, and More
  5. India Price of All New Products Apple Announced on Monday
  6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Sale in India Today: Time, Variants, Where to Buy
  7. OnePlus 5 Looks Like the iPhone 7 Plus, Leaked Renders Suggest
  8. Samsung Galaxy J (2017) Series Smartphones Launched in 3 Models
  9. Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE Feature Phones’ Specifications, Price Leaked
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.