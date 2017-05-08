Android O Beta Is Coming Soon, Says Google

Just days ahead of the its annual developer conference "Google I/O", the company Google has announced to end the Android "Nougat" Beta and will soon launch Android "O" Beta.

"Thank you for your interest in the Android Beta Programme. The beta for Android Nougat has concluded, and all devices that were opted in have been updated to the current public version," Google said in an update to the Android beta website.

"If you are still running a beta version of Nougat you may download the latest full OTA image for your device and sideload it. This will not wipe your device. We'll update this site when the Android O Beta Programme begins," the update added.

To date, Google has been providing Beta versions of Android Nougat (versions 7.x) alongside early "Developer Preview" versions of Android O which is touted as the next major Android version.

"But many Pixel and Nexus users are waiting for the Android O beta as the developer preview is not really intended for public consumption," BetaNews reported on Monday.

Google is expected to unveil its plans for Android O features and functionality at the conference in San Francisco this month.