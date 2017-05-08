Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android O Beta Is Coming Soon, Says Google

 
08 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android O Beta Is Coming Soon, Says Google

Highlights

  • Google will start pushing Android O Beta versions soon
  • It is presently releasing Android Nougat Beta versions
  • Google will announce its next Android version at I/O this year

Just days ahead of the its annual developer conference "Google I/O", the company Google has announced to end the Android "Nougat" Beta and will soon launch Android "O" Beta.

"Thank you for your interest in the Android Beta Programme. The beta for Android Nougat has concluded, and all devices that were opted in have been updated to the current public version," Google said in an update to the Android beta website.

"If you are still running a beta version of Nougat you may download the latest full OTA image for your device and sideload it. This will not wipe your device. We'll update this site when the Android O Beta Programme begins," the update added.

To date, Google has been providing Beta versions of Android Nougat (versions 7.x) alongside early "Developer Preview" versions of Android O which is touted as the next major Android version.

"But many Pixel and Nexus users are waiting for the Android O beta as the developer preview is not really intended for public consumption," BetaNews reported on Monday.

Google is expected to unveil its plans for Android O features and functionality at the conference in San Francisco this month.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android O, Android O Beta, Google, Android Nougat, Android, Mobiles, Tablets, Wearables, Home Entertainment, Android O release date, Android Updates
Moto Z2 Play Tipped to Sport Smaller Battery; Moto 'Productivity' Tablet Rumoured
Redmi Note 4
Android O Beta Is Coming Soon, Says Google
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apple iPhone SE
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Offers Up to 100 Percent Cashback on JioFi Router Purchase
  2. OnePlus 5 Might Feature 8GB of RAM, Leaked Screenshot Suggests
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Set to Turn Up the Heat in E-Commerce Battle
  4. Xiaomi Explains Why the Mi 6 Doesn't Have a Headphone Jack
  5. Jio Broadband Connections, Nokia Phones, Oppo F3, and More News This Week
  6. Nokia 6 Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Gets Wider Rollout
  7. Lenovo Smart Band HW01 With OLED Display Launched at Rs. 1,999
  8. OnePlus 5 Summer Launch Date Reportedly Confirmed
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Launch in India This Month, Teases Company
  10. OnePlus 5 Price, Specifications Tipped on Retail Site
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.