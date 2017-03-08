Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Android Nougat Now on 2.8 Percent of Active Devices; Sees Significant Growth

 
08 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android Nougat Now on 2.8 Percent of Active Devices; Sees Significant Growth

Highlights

  • Android 7.1 powering just 0.4 percent devices
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow present on 31.3 percent devices
  • Android Lollipop is the most used Android version in March data

Google's Android Nougat, the latest publicly available version of Google's mobile and tablet operating system, is now running on 2.8 percent of active Android devices, according to the latest Google Play distribution data. The latest version has seen significant 1.6 percent increase since February. Google has updated its Google Play distribution data for the seven-day period ending March 6.

The latest distribution numbers confirm that Android 7.0 is now present on 2.4 percent and Android 7.1 on 0.4 percent devices. Sharing the latest distribution data of different versions of Android, Google reported that Marshmallow has a total share of 31.3 percent of Android devices that check into Google Play, compared to the 30.7 percent reported in November - an increase of 0.6 percent. Unlike previous Android distribution numbers, Android 6.0 Marshmallow is not the most used Android version in March, and has been replaced by Android Lollipop.

android distribution numbers march android

In the latest data released by Google, Android Lollipop has a total share of around 32.5 percent of active Android devices (with Android 5.0 Lollipop running on 9.4 percent of devices and Android 5.1 Lollipop at 23.1 percent) that checked into Google Play. Last month, Android Lollipop was running on 32.9 percent of active Android devices. The Android Developers' webpage shows that Android KitKat now powers 20.8 percent of devices compared to 21.9 percent last month.

Other Android versions listed in the latest distribution data include Android Jelly Bean which has a combined share of 10.6 percent while Android 4.0.x or Ice Cream Sandwich and Android Gingerbread (v2.3.3-2.3.7), in Google's latest numbers, registered a share of 1 percent each. To note, the figures are gathered from devices visiting the Google Play app, which only supports Android 2.2 and above.

The latest OpenGL version distribution numbers, on the other hand, saw OpenGL 2.0 at 39.5 percent, and OpenGL version 3.0 steadily rising to 42.3 percent.

Tags: Android, Android 5.0 Lollipop, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android 7.0 Nougat, Android Distribution, Android Distribution Numbers, Android Froyo, Android Gingerbread, Android Jelly Bean, Android Marshmallow, Google, Google Play Store, Mobiles, Tablets
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

TRAI Says ISPs May Lose Permit If They Don't Begin Operations Within a Year
Should You Buy the Nintendo Switch?
Unboxed Mobiles
Android Nougat Now on 2.8 Percent of Active Devices; Sees Significant Growth
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5 Plus to Be Flipkart Exclusive; Likely to Go on Sale on March 15
  2. Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  3. CIA Can Bypass Encryption in Popular Apps, Your TV Isn't Safe: WikiLeaks
  4. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea: The ‘Unlimited Data’ Offers
  5. iPhone 6 32GB Variant at Rs. 29,999: Is it Worth the Price?
  6. Nokia 3310 (2017) Pre-Orders Show 'Unprecedented Demand' Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Leaked Images Again Show 18:9 Aspect Ratio
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Nokia Tipped to Release Flagship Smartphone in June in Two Sizes
  10. Reliance Jio Prime vs Non-Prime Plans: What the Customer Gets
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.