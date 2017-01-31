Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Android Nougat 7.1.2 Public Beta Now Available for Compatible Pixel, Nexus Devices

 
31 January 2017
Android Nougat 7.1.2 Public Beta Now Available for Compatible Pixel, Nexus Devices

Highlights

  • Latest Android 7.1.2 update available in beta
  • New maintenance update focuses on fixing bugs and brings optimisations
  • Final Android 7.1.2 release expected later this year

Google on Monday released the public beta of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, which is the next maintenance release for Android Nougat. The company is also rolling out the beta to eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. Google claims that the new update is focused on fixing a number of bugs and also brings optimisations.

The latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat update will be initially available to Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices while the company has confirmed that an update for Nexus 6P can be expected to be released soon.

"Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bug fixes and optimisations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users," said Dave Burke, VP of Engineering, in a blog post. Interested users with compatible devices can try the public beta for Android 7.1.2 through the Android Beta Program.

Google says eligible devices that have already been enrolled should start receiving the Android 7.1.2 Nougat public beta in the next few days via over-the-air updates. Alternatively, users with eligible devices can also download and flash the factory images or OTA update files manually.

The final release of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat is expected to be made available in a couple of months. Same as the beta update, the final release will be available to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices. The Android 7.1.2 Public beta images are now available to download for compatible devices.

Unfortunately, Google doesn't seem to include Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 devices in the eligible devices for the latest Android 7.1.2 which Android Police points out may mean that Android 7.1.1 was the end of the line for both the devices. On checking Google's Nexus Help page, the company has listed October 2016 as the last official update from Google for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 devices.

