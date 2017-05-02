Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android May Security Update now Rolling Out to Nexus and Pixel Devices

 
02 May 2017
Highlights

  • Google released the security update last month accidentally
  • The final build for Pixel XL has same number as dogfood build
  • The update brings along security patches for vulnerabilities

Last month, Google accidentally pushed out a dogfood test build of May 2017 security update to Pixel XL smartphones that was meant for internal testing. Now, the search giant has finally made the factory images and the OTA files for the monthly security update for May available for Pixel and Nexus devices, and the update has started rolling out.

The search giant has made the factory images and OTA files for the security update available for devices including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9. Notably, the build number for the monthly security update for Pixel XL is the same as the dogfood test build that was released earlier by Google. The build dated May 1, 2017 has been claimed to fix 20 issues while the build dated May 5, 2017 brings along fix for 98 issues, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google.

"The most severe of these issues is a Critical security vulnerability that could enable remote code execution on an affected device through multiple methods such as email, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files," the company said in its release bulletin. The company has announced that supported Google devices will receive a single OTA update with the May 05, 2017 security patch level.

Following are the devices that have received the security update with their respective build numbers:

  • Pixel/Pixel XL: N2G47O
  • Pixel/Pixel XL (Deutsche Telekom): N2G47T
  • Pixel/Pixel XL (Verizon): NHG47L
  • Nexus 6P: N2G47O
  • Nexus 5X: N2G47O
  • Nexus 6: N6F27C
  • Pixel C: N2G47O
  • Nexus 9: N4F27B
  • Nexus Player: N2G47R

"Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible," Google said.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

