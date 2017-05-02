Android May Security Update now Rolling Out to Nexus and Pixel Devices

Last month, Google accidentally pushed out a dogfood test build of May 2017 security update to Pixel XL smartphones that was meant for internal testing. Now, the search giant has finally made the factory images and the OTA files for the monthly security update for May available for Pixel and Nexus devices, and the update has started rolling out.

The search giant has made the factory images and OTA files for the security update available for devices including Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 6, and Nexus 9. Notably, the build number for the monthly security update for Pixel XL is the same as the dogfood test build that was released earlier by Google. The build dated May 1, 2017 has been claimed to fix 20 issues while the build dated May 5, 2017 brings along fix for 98 issues, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google.

"The most severe of these issues is a Critical security vulnerability that could enable remote code execution on an affected device through multiple methods such as email, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files," the company said in its release bulletin. The company has announced that supported Google devices will receive a single OTA update with the May 05, 2017 security patch level.

Following are the devices that have received the security update with their respective build numbers:

Pixel/Pixel XL: N2G47O

Pixel/Pixel XL (Deutsche Telekom): N2G47T

Pixel/Pixel XL (Verizon): NHG47L

Nexus 6P: N2G47O

Nexus 5X: N2G47O

Nexus 6: N6F27C

Pixel C: N2G47O

Nexus 9: N4F27B

Nexus Player: N2G47R

"Exploitation for many issues on Android is made more difficult by enhancements in newer versions of the Android platform. We encourage all users to update to the latest version of Android where possible," Google said.