Android co-founder Andy Rubin revealed earlier this year that his company - Essential - was working on a smartphone with a large edge-to-edge screen. Now Rubin has finally shared the first look of the device. Even though specific details of the device and its design in entirety are still not available, the initial glimpse does look exciting.

Rubin shared the first picture of the device on the Twitter on Monday with caption: "I'm really excited about how this is shaping up. Eager to get it in more people's hands..." As promised earlier, the device does appear to have a near bezel-less display but also a cut-out at the top of the screen, assumedly for speakers.

There is also a button on the side of the smartphone, which is likely to be the power button. Again, it is hard to say as the complete device is not visible in the teaser, but the phone looks to be running Android.

We will have to wait for further information from Rubin or from Essential to get the details about the specifications as well as availability of the device but its first look certainly reminds us of Xiaomi's Mi MIX smartphone, which created waves in the tech world last year for its near bezel-less display.

As Apple's next iPhone is also expected to feature a near bezel-less display and Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy S8 seems to feature thin bezel display from the leaks, Essential might have to bring its device to the market soon enough to capitalise on this particular feature.