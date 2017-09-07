Android 8.1 Oreo to Succeed v8.0, Reveals Google App Breakdown

If there were any doubts in your mind about what the next version of Android will be called, we now have an answer. The teardown of the Google app has reportedly revealed that the next version of the search giant's mobile platform will be called Android 8.1 Oreo.

As revealed by the breakdown of the latest version of Google app, performed by Android Police, the next version of Android will indeed be called Android 8.1 Oreo. This nomenclature doesn't come as a surprise as Android's previous iteration Nougat followed the same pattern and the company introduced Android 7.1 Nougat after introducing Android 7.0 Nougat.

If the company is keen on being consistent with previous pattern, we can also expect the Android 8.1 Oreo to debut on upcoming Pixel smartphones, just like Android 7.1 Nougat did with the current generation of Pixel handsets. Apart from this, the breakdown also managed to uncover certain information about Google's rumoured headphones codenamed "Bisto" as well.

Back in August, a report suggested that the search giant was working on the Assistant-powered Bisto headphones. As per Android Police, the new breakdown has suggested that a toast message with the remaining battery level will be presented to the user every time they connect the headphone to their smartphone.

Considering that Android 8.0 Oreo was just recently made available more widely, there is still time before the current version is able to reach most Android devices. However, no need to worry, we will keep you updated regarding the rollout, as and when it happens.