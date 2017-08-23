Android O is here and it’s named Oreo, but only a small number of users would already have the latest version of the OS on your phone. In fact, as is the case with the previous versions of world’s most popular mobile software, it will take a few weeks, or even months, before Android 8.0 gains a foothold in the market. But that doesn’t mean you wouldn’t want to be kept abreast of when your smartphone gets Android Oreo. While a few companies have taken the initiative to announce their rollout plans for Android 8.0, there are many more that remain tightlipped. If you're wondering whether your phone is getting the update, we have compiled a list of smartphones that are getting Android Oreo. Read on to check if yours makes the cut.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, 6P, Nexus Player

Android O updates for Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, along with the Pixel C tablet from 2015 are available now. The latest version of Google’s mobile software will be rolled out as OTA update in a phased manner. Same is the case for the supported Nexus devices, namely Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player. If waiting for OTA is not your style, you can download the Android 8.0 Oreo image files, though you will lose all the data in the process.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Lenovo K8 Note

The new Lenovo K8 Note is also scheduled to get the Android Oreo update, along with other K-series smartphones launched in 2017. However, there is no timeline for the K8 Note Android 8.0 rollout yet, as these will depend on chip manufacturer support, internal development and testing requirements, according to Anuj Sharma, Head of Product Marketing – Smartphones, Lenovo India.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Asus ZenFone 3 and ZenFone 4 smartphones

When launching the ZenFone 4 and ZenFone 4 Pro, Asus announced it will release Android Oreo update for the smartphones in this year’s ZenFone 4 series as well as last year’s ZenFone 3 series. However, fans might have to wait to rather long for the update as the supported devices will get Android 8.0 by the second half of 2018.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Micromax Canvas Infinity

At the launch of the new Micromax Canvas Infinity with 5.7-inch 18:9 FullVision display, the company announced it will provide the Android 8.0 Oreo update for the handset, but again, there is no timeline for it yet.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for HTC U11, U Ultra, 10

HTC has also joined the list of brands promising the Android 8.0 update for its smartphones, with the flagship HTC U11, along with HTC 10 and U Ultra first in line to get a taste of Oreo. Details of the rollout plans will “announced soon” by the Taiwanese brand, which will also release names of more devices getting the update.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Moto and Nokia phones

Moto and Nokia are the two companies right now that offer the pure Android experience and promise swift updates to the latest version of the mobile OS. While all four Nokia Android phones will be getting Android 8.0, we can expect Moto’s 2017 range of smartphones to receive it as well. As for Moto phones from 2016, the likes of Moto G4 series to get the update as it still falls under the 18-month timeframe.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5, 3T, and 3

The new OnePlus flagship, OnePlus 5 is confirmed to get Android Oreo, as are last year’s OnePlus 3 and 3T. However, it will be the last update for the 2016 OnePlus phones, as they will not be updated to Android P when it launches in 2019, the company has said.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Essential Phone

The Essential Phone, unveiled in June by the ‘Father of Android’ Andy Rubin, will get software support for three years – that’s two years of Android OS updates and three years of monthly security updates. So it goes without saying Android 8.0 Oreo for Essential Phone is a definite go, along with the next major version.

Android 8.0 Oreo update for Coolpad Cool Play 6

While launching its flagship Cool Play 6 smartphone, Chinese brand Coolpad announced that the phone will be getting Android Oreo update by the end of the year. The smartphone will go on sale in India on September 4 via Amazon India, and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The list doesn’t include some of the major brands – Samsung chief among them – but we expect more brands to come forward with their Android 8.0 Oreo update schedules in the coming weeks. Google in its blog announcing the new flavour of Android mentioned “Essential, General Mobile, HMD Global Home of Nokia Phones, Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony are scheduled to launch or upgrade devices to Android 8.0 Oreo.” We will update this list as and when these or other brands announce their release plans.