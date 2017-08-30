Android 8.0 Oreo OTA Update Files Now Available for Nexus, Pixel Devices

Google is finally making the OTA files for Android 8.0 Oreo available for compatible Nexus and all Pixel devices. The company launched Android 8.0 Oreo last week, and at the time, factory images only meant for developers were made available apart from OTA updates for those in the Android beta program. Now, it has listing the Nexus and Pixel factory images on their respective pages, and made the OTA update files also available for side-loading.

Notably, Google has made some changes to the naming scheme of the Oreo builds. Pixel and Pixel XL users will see build OPR6.170623.012 while Pixel C has OPR6.170623.010 as build number. The Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X has OPR6.170623.013 build number. As we mentioned, last week, apart from the OTA updates that were rolled out to Android Beta devices, these system images were also made available for those who could not wait, listed as developer builds.

For those unaware, Google's latest mobile operating system update aims to improve security while adds new features. Some of the popular Android 8.0 Oreo features listed by Google include faster boot times, Notification dots, auto fill and smart text selection, redesigned Settings, revamped Google Now, and Picture in Picture mode among others.

Google has already made Android O update available for Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones along with the Pixel C tablet from 2015. The latest version is being rolled out as OTA update in a phased manner. Since Android Oreo announcement, several handset makers have already announced update timelines for their respective devices.