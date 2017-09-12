Just recently we reported that some Android 8.0 Oreo users were facing an issue that was causing their devices to use up mobile data even when Wi-Fi was turned on. Now, another bug seems to have cropped up as some Pixel and Nexus users on Android 8.0 Oreo are reporting that their devices are disabling mobile data even for those mobile apps that are offered with zero-rated data by the carriers when their regular data limit approaches the end limit.

To clarify the situation, Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an extremely useful feature that disables mobile data for all apps when the user it about to reach the end limit for their respective plans. While this feature can help users save excessive spending on data when they exceed their limit accidentally, currently the feature is preventing even those apps from using mobile data that are offered by carriers as zero-rated, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google.

The issue was first reported in the Pixel User Community by a user named Hugo David Erazo. In his post, Erazo said, "I have a plan that even when my data run out, WhatsApp and my carrier portal will work fine. But after updating to Android Oreo, I receive a notification telling me that my mobile data has run out, and that disable[s] my mobile data, the problem is that I can't use WhatsApp with my mobile data disabled, and my plan let me use WhatsApp even if my data has run out."

In response to Erazo's post, Pixel Community Manager Orrin said that the company is aware of this particular issue and is already working towards the fix. Considering that this issue can cause plenty of frustration, hopefully the company will provide the fix as soon as possible.