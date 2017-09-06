Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android 8.0 Oreo Using Mobile Data Despite Wi-Fi Turned On, Some Users Complain

 
06 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Android 8.0 Oreo Using Mobile Data Despite Wi-Fi Turned On, Some Users Complain

Highlights

  • The update allegedly changes default setting in Developer Options
  • The company is reportedly aware of the issue and working on fix
  • The mobile data is being consumed even if device is connected to Wi-Fi

While Android 8.0 Oreo has not been made available widely for very long yet, it seems like a bug associated with the new platform has shown up. As per a user of the latest version of Google's mobile platform, the update has brought along an issue where the system is using up mobile data even when Wi-Fi has been turned on as well.

A Redditor who goes by the name 'Unusual_Sauce' has reported on the website that after updating to Android 8.0 Oreo, his/her mobile data usage received a huge spike despite being connected to the Wi-Fi, as pointed out in a report by 9To5Google. Some of the other users on the website have pointed out that the Android 8.0 Oreo update causes the "mobile data always active" setting under Developer Options to be enabled, as per the report. As this setting was earlier disabled by default, an issue might be occurring.

Due to this change in settings, the mobile data is effectively active even when the user's device is connected to a working Wi-Fi network. Users always have the option to disable the setting by heading to the Developer Options but the Redditor says that on being contacted, Google said that it is aware of the issue and is already working towards a fix for the same. For those who are not enjoying unlimited data plans, this bug can result in a hefty monthly bill and therefore needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android 8.0 Oreo Bug, Android Oreo Mobile Data Bug, Mobiles, Google, Android
Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Won't Be Powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC: Reports
Android 8.0 Oreo Using Mobile Data Despite Wi-Fi Turned On, Some Users Complain
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  2. This Is Apple vs Its Own Users, Says Angry Regulator TRAI
  3. Lenovo K8 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  4. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  5. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. BSNL's New Rs. 429 Plan Gives Up to 90GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  7. Xiaomi Mi A1 First Impressions: Google's Android One Makes a Comeback
  8. WhatsApp for Businesses Announced With Plans to Monetise in the Future
  9. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  10. Lenovo K8 Plus Set to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.