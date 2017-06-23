Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Android O May Be Called ‘Oatmeal Cookie’, Internal Code Reveals

 
23 June 2017
Highlights

  • Android O is largely speculated to also be called ‘Oreo’
  • However, source code claims that it could be called ‘Oatmeal Cookie’
  • Google even let ‘oatmeal cookie’ slip in an I/O slide in May

Android O was unveiled in March this year, and Google highlighted many of its features at I/O in May later on. The new Android version is in its third developer preview, and the naming of ‘O’ is still a mystery. Google, like always, will release the name later this year, but predictions and leaks on what it could be, have already started to surface online.

Internal source code has revealed (first spotted by Myce) that Android O could be called the ‘Android Oatmeal Cookie’. Evidence was found in Android’s source code where mentions of ‘oc-dev’ have cropped up on several occasions. One of the most notable evidences is when the code states that Google Pixel is running on Android O Developer Preview or ‘oc-dev’. This ‘oc-dev’ codename could stand for oatmeal cookie. We make this presumption, as the word ‘oatmeal cookie’ cropped up at Google I/O as well, in one of the slide presentations in May.

While these pieces of evidence are strong, Google could name Android 8.0 something completely different. Android O is also largely rumoured to be called Android Oreo, and this could be highly possible if Google partners with the company to do a cross-promotion of sorts, something that we saw with Android KitKat.

The latest preview confirmed the Android version to be Android 8.0, something that was kept under wraps when Android O was first announced. The company dropped the first developer preview build of the next major Android release in March, and the second developer preview was out at I/O 2017 last month. The company released Developer Preview 3 with the final Android O APIs in early June. Google has said that there will be another released in July which will bring "near-final system images." Google says that the latest preview build includes the latest version of the Android O platform with the final API level 26 and hundreds of bug fixes and optimisation.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Android O, Android 8.0, Android Oatmeal Cookie, Mobiles, Android, Google
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

