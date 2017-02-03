Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Android 7.1.2 Nougat Will Let You Decide Where to Set a Live Wallpaper

 
03 February 2017
Android 7.1.2 Nougat Will Let You Decide Where to Set a Live Wallpaper

Highlights

  • Android 7.1.2 brings new live wallpaper setting
  • New version lets users decide where to apply live wallpaper
  • Android 7.1.2 was made available to compatible devices few days back

Android 7.1.2, Google's latest maintenance release for Android Nougat, was released to compatible devices merely few days back and new features from the new build are slowly being reported. The latest in the series is a feature that many Android users have been waiting for years to arrive. With Android 7.1.2, Android users will be able to opt where they want to put the live wallpaper, as in, on the home screen or on both the home screen and lock screen. Unfortunately, earlier Android versions by default applied live wallpapers to both home screen and lock screen. The new feature was first reported by Droid-Life.

A recent report said that Android 7.1.2 also introduced the fingerprint 'swipe for notifications' gesture to Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P smartphones. The feature was first available only on Pixel devices. The new feature for the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P can be found in the Settings menu under Moves and can be enabled. The swipe for notifications gesture lets you open the notification panel just by swiping down on the fingerprint sensor at the back.

Google recently released the public beta of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update to eligible devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program. The company claimed that the update is focused on fixing a number of bugs and also brings optimisations. The latest Android 7.1.2 Nougat update will be initially available to Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices while the company has confirmed that an update for Nexus 6P can be expected to be released soon. The final release of the Android 7.1.2 Nougat is expected to be made available in a couple of months. Same as the beta update, the final release will be available to Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices.

Tags: Android 7.1.2, Nougat, Android Nougat, Android, Mobiles, Google
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Trump Immigration Ban: Uber, Lyft React as Tech Industry's Opposition Escalates
H-1B Visa Rules 2017: Indian IT Firms to Meet Trump Officials on Visa Reform Concerns
Micromax Bolt Q381
