Google announced on Monday that the company has started rolling out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update for Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The search giant has also made the factory images and OTA files for the update available for eligible Nexus and Pixel devices. As per the company, the update will be rolled out over the course of next few weeks. Alongside, the April Android security update was also released

Even though the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is expected to roll out over the coming weeks, users can get the images and the OTA files for the update from company's developer website. Currently, the OTA files for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C are available on company's website.

For the Pixel Android 7.1.2 Nougat update fixes the early shutdown issue, a fix for the small number of users experiencing pink banding on the camera, and a fix to the audio popping issue some users were experiencing at high volume, Pixel Community Manager Orrin said in a post. The update also brings bug fixes, added features, and general performance and stability improvements. Some of the highlighted changes that come along with the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update include an improved fingerprint swipe performance, Bluetooth connectivity improvements, and battery usage alerts.

For Nexus users, the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update comes with a number of bug fixes, added features, and general performance and stability improvements. Some of the highlight changes that come along with the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update include enhanced notification stability, fingerprint swipe on 5X/6P, general connectivity improvements, and battery usage alerts.

As the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update fixes a lot of issues that have plagued users for a long time, it should come as a relief for users that the search giant has finally fixed them with the update.

The April Android security update on the other hand brings numerous fixes, detailed on the company's security bulletin page. One of the most critical issues that this security patch fixes is a vulnerability that could enable remote code execution on an affected device through various methods including as email, Web browsing, and MMS when processing media files.