Amkette has launched a wired game controller called Evo Gamepad Pro, which is just a wired version of the Bluetooth controller launched in 2015. The Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro gives you physical controls while playing a game on the mobile/ tablet screen. The controller is priced at Rs. 2,599 and available online as well as offline.

The Amkette Evo Gamepad Pro is a rubberised gaming controller that can save you the the hassle of playing games on touchscreen Android phones. To play games on your OTG-supported Android phone, you need to plug-in the adjustable clip inside the USB port of the smartphone, which will sit right above the controller. A clamp on the upper sides of the controller that is sturdy enough to hold a smartphone or a tablet up to a display size of 6 inches. On the controller, a few multimedia keys have also been provided to control the volume during your gameplay.

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Bapna, Director of Amkette said, "The team worked on Evo Gamepad Wired with the vision to provide the ultimate gaming experience to the users. It is one the most affordable gaming controllers which convenient to use and is a highly portable devices that adds a new dimension to your mobile gaming experience. It is designed to provide smooth and hassle free gaming experience to game lovers and provide an experience which is at par PC gaming."

Amkette claims that the Evo Gamepad Wired controller will let you play more than 450 games on your Android device. This includes games like GTA: San Andreas, Thomas Was Alone, The Wolf Among Us, Dead Trigger 2, Bastion, Limbo, Beach Buggy Racing and more.

The controller will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,299 when bundled with the Lenovo K6 Note.