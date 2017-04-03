Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

03 April 2017
Technology firm Smartron said it has appointed former Motorola India executive Amit Boni as Vice President, Sales and Marketing.

In this role, he will be responsible for overall brand building and heading the sales and marketing functions for Smartron, the company said in a statement.

"Amit will be responsible for sales and marketing efforts and his experience in building tech product brands makes him a perfect fit for Smartron. Along with experience, he brings with him new age thinking and a challenger mindset, we are positive that he will help us build India's first true global product tech and IoT brand in the right direction and be a key internal stakeholder as we move towards realising our vision." said Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron.

On his joining as VP, Sales and Marketing with Smartron, Amit Boni said, "It's a great honor to join Smartron, the company that truly designs and engineers product in India. I am very excited to be a part of this company and work towards shaping the future of this authentic brand. "

Written with agency inputs

