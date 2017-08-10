The Amazon sale enters its second day, and it is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Discounts and deals from the first day of the sale continue to be on offer, along with a few new deals. Of course, those looking to buy a budget Android mobile phone can look forward to the Xiaomi Redmi 4A flash sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2017 to celebrate the Independence Day. Along with these, there are exclusive launches, deals just for Prime members, and cashback offers on top of the discounts. Check out the best Amazon sale offers and deals you can grab today below.

Amazon sale offers today on mobiles

The discounts on the popular iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6 are still up for grabs today, with their respective prices dropping to Rs. 43,999, Rs. 35,999, and Rs. 23,999 from their usual listing prices. However, iPhone SE price in Amazon sale has gone up by Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 20,999 compared to yesterday. On the OnePlus 3T 64GB, the price is down to Rs. 27,999, a discount of Rs. 2,000. The top-end Google Pixel XL 32GB has seen its price drop from roughly Rs. 53,000 to Rs. 48,999 as well.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, MRP Rs. 9,490, is Rs. 1,300 cheaper in the sale and can be purchased for Rs. 8,190, while the Honor 6X’s price is down by Rs. 1,000 (now at Rs. 10,999 for 32GB variant, and Rs. 12,999 for 64GB). Lenovo Zuk Z2 64GB (Rs. 10,999), InFocus Epic 1 (Rs. 8,999), Moto G5 (Rs. 10,999), and Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro (Rs. 6,990) have seen their prices drop by Rs. 1,000 in the Amazon sale. Similarly, prices have dropped by Rs. 2,000 for Moto G5 Plus (Rs. 14,999), and Coolpad Note 5 Lite (Rs. 6,999). All above deals come with exchange discounts of varying values, along with cashback offers on Amazon Pay balance and SBI credit and debit cards.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A flash sale

The Redmi 4A flash sale will start at 3pm on Amazon India, but the abovementioned cashback offers will not be available on the purchase. On buying the Redmi 4Aa in the Amazon sale, you will get Kindle e-books credit worth Rs. 200, a discount of Rs. 149 on original Xiaomi cases for the smartphone, and up to 30GB additional Reliance Jio data. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD screen, Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, up to 128GB storage expansion support, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 3120mAh battery, and MIUI 8 software that will slated to get the Android Nougat build.

Amazon sale offers on TVs, laptops, and more electronics

One of the best Amazon sale offers today is on the 55-inch TCL 4K LED Android TV, for Prime members only. The e-commerce site is throwing in a 32-inch TCL television free on the purchase of the Android TV, which is priced at Rs. 62,990 and available with no-cost EMI option. You can also opt for the 40-inch Samsung Full HD Basic Smart LED TV, which is available for Rs. 40,990, a discount of Rs. 6,910.

The 43-inch LG Full HD LED Smart TV can be purchased for a steep discount of Rs. 16,901 in the Amazon sale, with the deal price dropping down to Rs. 37,999. Sanyo’s 49-inch Full HD LED TV is also available at a discount of Rs. 15,500, at a price tag of Rs. 31,490, while the Micromax 43-inch Full HD LED TV is available at Rs. 24,990 after a Rs. 18,000 discount in the sale. The 40-inch BPL Full HD LED television is listed at Rs. 21,990, down Rs. 8,000 from its MRP of Rs. 29,990, while the 32-inch BPL HD-Ready LED TV can be purchased for Rs. 12,990 today under a Lightning Deal, against its standard price of Rs. 19,990.

Laptops by Apple, Dell, Lenovo and HP are up to 20 percent cheaper in the Amazon sale. Intel Core i3 (sixth generation) laptops will start at Rs. 22,990, and exchange offers on laptops and TVs will provide discounts of up to Rs. 15,000. There’s discount of up to 50 percent on storage devices and computer accessories, up to 40 percent on wearables, and up to 45 percent on tablets.

JBL speakers will have discounts of up to 50 percent, while F&D models will have discounts up to 40 percent. Similarly, Philips and Sony speakers will have discounts of up to 40 percent and 30 percent, respectively. There will be discounts of up to 60 percent on headphones brands such as Bose, Sony, Philips, Skullcandy etc. On headphones by Sennheiser, the discount is up to 50 percent. Games such as FIFA, Call of Duty and Counterstrike will carry discounts of up to 60 percent, while HTC Vive VR headset will be Rs. 5,000 cheaper in the sale.

TP-Link, D-Link, Netgear, and Digisol routers will have discounts of up to 50 percent, and powerbanks by Intex, Xiaomi, Ambrane, and Lenovo will be up to 65 percent cheaper. Gaming consoles will have minimum discount of Rs. 2,000, while Apple Watch models will be up to 20 percent cheaper. Fitbit trackers will have discounts of up to 30 percent, while Samsung wearables will have a flat Rs. 2,000 discount. There will be discounts of up to 75 percent off on software products, up to 50 percent on home entertainment products and PC accessories, up to 45 percent on tablets and cameras, and up to 35 percent on printers and cartridges.

The Amazon sale will continue till August 12, while the competing Flipkart sale will end on August 11. Paytm Mall also has a similar sale going on, with discounts in the form of Paytm Wallet cashback. If you are confused about which of the three offers the best deals on your favourite mobiles, we have a detailed comparison ready to make your buying decision easier.