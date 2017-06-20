Amazon's big mobiles sale is now into its second day, with offers on smartphones like OnePlus 3T (whose successor, OnePlus 5, is set to be revealed today), Moto G5 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, and a whole mote more, with deals on all popular brands like Motorola, OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, among others. The three-day Amazon sale will go on till tomorrow, and apart from smartphones, you can get offers and discounts on accessories, laptops, and even headphones.

iPhone 6, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Honor 6X, Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, and More Tech Deals

Amazon sale deals on mobiles

For starters, the Amazon sale is offering OnePlus 3T 64GB at Rs. 29,999 with an exchange offer and a No Cost EMI option. The exchange offer is up to Rs. 13,060 and there’s also an offer from Vodafone that gets you 45GB of free data for five months. Furthermore, as part of the Amazon sale, there is up to 70 percent off on OnePlus 3T cases and covers as well. Amazon is also offering those buying the OnePlus 3T as part of the Amazon sale, Amazon Pay balance of Rs. 250 if you stream video content via the Prime Video app once you purchase the smartphone. Lastly, there’s also a Bajaj Finserv No Cost EMI option applicable on the OnePlus 3T 64GB starting at Rs. 2,499 for 12 months.

As part of the Amazon India sale, the iPhone 7 32GB, 128GB, and 256GB are up for grabs at discounted rates of Rs. 42,999, Rs. 54,490, and Rs. 65,900 respectively. There’s a further discount of up to Rs. 13,060 also offered on exchange of an old smartphone, reducing the purchase value even further. This exchange offer is also listed on the iPhone 6 32GB which is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 24,999 as part of the Amazon sale offers.

The Moto Z is also available at a discounted rate of R. 29,999, with additional exchange offers of up to Rs. 13,060 also applicable on the purchase of this smartphone. There are several Moto Mod discounts also listed alongside the smartphone during the Amazon India sale. A similar exchange offer is also listed on the Moto G5 Plus as well as the Xiaomi Mi Max Prime smartphones.

Coming to budgeted smartphones, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite has a Rs. 2,000 discount offer during the Amazon sale and is available at Rs. 6,999.The Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro smartphone is available at a discounted rate of Rs. 8,690 with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 6,712 also applicable. The Samsung On5 Pro is up for grabs for Rs. 7,190 and the maximum exchange offer is up to Rs. 5,662.

All smartphone offers during the Amazon India sale can be viewed on the Amazon website.

Amazon sale offers on laptops, mobile accessories, and other products

Mobile accessories like memory cards and headphones have also been listed with lucrative offers. Laptops from Apple, HP, Lenovo, Dell, and other brands are also being sold at a discounted rate, and some of them also list an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,000. Check out all the laptop deals here. Lastly, Amazon is also offering discounts on TVs and large appliances as part of its three-day sale.