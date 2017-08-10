The Amazon sale to celebrate the Independence Day is in full swing, but it’s not the only one, as Paytm and Flipkart also have ongoing sales with great offers across categories. While the discounts are across various categories, offers on mobile phones are the most highlighted across all three websites. But with different offers on the same products on Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall, making the buying decision can become a little difficult for you.

But worry not, as we are here to help make things easier for you. Here’s a rundown of the best deals on mobile phones such as iPhone 7, Moto G5 Plus, Google Pixel, and many more in the Flipkart, Paytm, and Amazon sales. These were all accurate at the time of writing, but remember that the deals could expire soon, so if you see something that catches you attention, get shopping right away.

iPhone 7 32GB

The Paytm cashback offer brings down iPhone 7 price to less than Rs. 40,000

The iPhone 7 32GB is available at Rs. 42,999 in the Flipkart and Amazon sales. On top of this, Amazon is giving Rs. 1,500 instant discount on SBI cards, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 41,499. Flipkart sale has a similar offer for HDFC card holders, with a Rs. 1,500 discount that lowers the price to Rs. 41,249. On the listing price of Rs. 48,462, Paytm Mall is offering cashback of Rs. 9,000 on the iPhone 7 as well, and after adding the Rs. 199 shipping fee, the effective price becomes Rs. 39,661; the cashback will be provided in the form of credit in your Paytm wallet.

The iPhone 7 has a 4.7-inch 3D Touch Retina display, 2.34GHz quad-core A10 Fusion chip, 2GB RAM, 1960mAh battery, Siri, 12-megapixel rear camera, and 7-megapixel front camera.

Links: Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB

The iPhone 7 Plus 128GB is available at Rs. 63,999 on Flipkart, and when coupled with the HDFC offer, the price becomes Rs. 62,249. Amazon has it at Rs. 62,999, and the net effective price comes down to Rs. 61,499 after the SBI discount. Paytm Mall’s listing price for the same model is a little higher, starting at Rs. 68,920, but you can get cashback to the tune of Rs. 9,999 with a coupon code (A10K) while making the purchase. Add the shipping fee of Rs. 199, and the effective price of the iPhone 7 Plus 128GB on Paytm Mall becomes Rs. 59,120.

The phone sports a larger 5.5-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, quad-core 2.34GHz A10 Fusion processor, 3GB RAM, 2900mAh battery, Siri, dual 12-megapixel rear camera, and 7-megapixel front camera.

Links: Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

iPhone 6s 32GB

iPhone 6s 32GB is available at Rs. 35,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart

The iPhone 6s 32GB is listed at Rs. 35,999 on Amazon, and with the SBI cashback, the price becomes Rs. 34,499. The iPhone 6s Flipkart sale price is the same at Rs. 35,999, and even with the HDFC offer, you end up paying Rs. 34,249. However, Paytm has a cashback option on the smartphone, which is listed at Rs. 39, 197 and has a delivery charge of Rs. 199. Using a coupon code (MOB7100), the net effective price comes to Rs. 32,278, as Rs. 7,100 will be added to your Paytm Wallet within 24 hours of the purchase.

The iPhone 6s has a 4.7-inch 3D Touch screen, dual-core 1.84GHz A9 processor, 2GB RAM, 12-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, Siri, and 1715mAh battery.

Links: Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

iPhone 6 32GB

iPhone 6 32GB retails for roughly Rs. 27,000 without sales, but can be purchased for approximately Rs. 5,000 less in the current sale season. In the Amazon sale, the phone is listed at Rs. 23,999, and this price coupled with the SBI cashback brings down the effective price to Rs. 22,499. The same Rs. 23,999 listing price is on Flipkart also, and the HDFC offer makes it slightly cheaper than the Amazon one at Rs. 22,249; however, the Flipkart page says the special price will end in a few hours. Then there's the Paytm Mall sale that offers Rs. 5,750 cashback (with MOB5750 coupon code) on the price of Rs. 27,479, which brings down the effective price to Rs. 21,727.

Coming to the hardware, iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch display, dual-core A8 chipset, 1GB RAM, 1810mAh battery, 8-megapixel rear camera, and 1.2-megapixel front camera.

Link: Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

iPhone SE 32GB

The Amazon sale is offering the best deal on iPhone SE 32GB

If you want the iPhone SE 32GB, you can get the smartphone at Rs. 19,999 on Amazon. Couple the purchase with the Rs. 1,500 SBI cashback offer, and you get the model at Rs. 18,499. Paytm also has a similar price tag, but even after the Wallet cashback, the phone costs Rs. 19,990.

It has a 4-inch Retina display, dual-core A9 chipset, iOS 10 software, 12-megapixel rear camera, 1.2-megapixel selfie shooter, fingerprint sensor, and 1624mAh battery.

Link: Amazon

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 32GB is listed at Rs. 43,000 on Flipkart, and can be purchased for Rs. 41,250 if you apply the Rs. 1,750 HDFC Bank discount. On the other hand, the smartphone is available for Rs. 41,999 in the Amazon sale, and its effective price comes down to Rs. 40,499 after the SBI cashback. However, Paytm trumps both the e-tailers once again, with its cashback offer. The 32GB variant of Google Pixel is listed at Rs. 42,140 on Paytm Mall, with free shipping; however, a code (MOB16) will credit your Paytm Wallet with Rs. 6,742 in cashback, bringing the effective price to Rs. 35,398.

The first Google-branded phone, the Pixel sports a 5-inch full-HD display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 12.3-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel selfie snapper, and 2770mAh battery.

Links: Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm

Moto G5 Plus

The Flipkart and Amazon sale prices of Moto G5 Plus are pretty close to each other's

Moto G5 Plus with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM is listed at Rs. 14,999 on both Amazon and Flipkart sales. However, after the respective SBI and HDFC offers, the Flipkart price goes down to Rs. 13,249, Rs. 250 lower than Amazon’s.

As for the specs, the smartphone has a 5.2-inch full-HD screen, Android Nougat operating system, 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, 12-megapixel camera on the back, 5-megapixel front camera, fingerprint sensor, and 3000mAh battery.

Link: Flipkart, Amazon

LG V20 Titan

The top-end LG V20 Titan smartphone is available for Rs. 29,999 in the Amazon sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 60,000. Add the SBI cashback, and you get the model at a price tag of Rs. 27,499. The handset is listed at Rs. 31,999 on Flipkart, so you are better off with the Amazon sale offer in this case.

The smartphone has a 5.7-inch QHD screen, Android Nougat OS, Snapdragon 820 processor, 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual camera setup on the back, 64GB storage (up to 2TB expandable), 4GB RAM, 3200mAh battery, and dual SIM functionality.

Link: Amazon

The best Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Amazon sale deals on mobile phones

iPhone 7 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 41,249 on Flipkart, Rs. 41,499 on Amazon, Rs. 39,661 on Paytm Mall

iPhone 7 Plus 128GB best effective sale price – Rs. 62,249 on Flipkart, Rs. 61,499 on Amazon, Rs. 59,120 on Paytm Mall

iPhone 6s 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 34,249 on Flipkart, Rs. 34,499 on Amazon, Rs. 32,278 on Paytm Mall

iPhone 6 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 22,249 on Flipkart, Rs. 22,499 on Amazon, Rs. 21,727 on Paytm Mall

iPhone SE 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 18,499 on Amazon, Rs. 19,990 on Paytm Mall

Google Pixel 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 41,250 on Flipkart, Rs. 40,499 on Amazon, Rs. 35,398 on Paytm Mall

Moto G5 Plus 32GB best effective sale price – Rs. 13,249 on Flipkart, Rs. 14,499 on Amazon

LG V20 Titan best effective sale price –Rs. 27,499 on Amazon

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.