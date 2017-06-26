Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon Sale Offers Coolpad Note 5, Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 Lite at Discounted Prices

26 June 2017
Amazon Sale Offers Coolpad Note 5, Cool 1 Dual, Note 5 Lite at Discounted Prices

Highlights

  • Coolpad Note 5 Lite has already gone out of stock
  • Both RAM variants of Coolpad Cool 1 are available with discounts
  • Coolpad Note 5 currently available on website at Rs. 9,999

Coolpad smartphones are currently available on Amazon India at discounted prices and with exchange offers. The smartphones being offered on the website include Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Coolpad Note 5, and Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

Starting with the Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, the smartphone comes with dual cameras at the back and is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants in the country. The 3GB RAM variant with 32GB of built-in storage, which was launched at a price of Rs. 11,999, is currently available on the website at Rs. 9,999 with exchange of up to Rs. 7,712. The 4GB RAM variant of Coolpad Cool 1 Dual with 32GB inbuilt storage, which was launched at Rs. 14,999, is currently available at Rs. 11,999 on Amazon India with maximum exchange up to Rs. 9,412.

The Coolpad Note 5 (32GB built-in storage), which sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, houses a 4010mAh battery, and packs 4GB of RAM, is usually available on the website at Rs. 10,999 but currently being offered at Rs. 9,999. Customers can further avail an exchange of up to Rs. 7,712 on the website.

Amazon India was also offering the Coolpad Note 5 Lite, which features 3GB RAM and 16GB built-in storage, at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 (usually priced at Rs. 8,999) but the smartphone has already gone out of stock. The website says that it is currently unknown if the smartphone will come back in stock or not. Notably, the Coolpad Note 5 Lite was available with an exchange offer up to Rs. 5,952 on the website.

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

Coolpad Cool 1 Dual

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Speedy app performance
  • Good build quality
  • Sharp display
  • Bad
  • No expandable storage
  • Generic design
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Coolpad Cool 1 Dual review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery life
  • Camera
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Good looks and build quality
  • 3GB of RAM
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Average camera quality
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Coolpad Note 5 Lite review

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2500mAh

Tags: Coolpad Cool 1 Dual, Coolpad Note 5, Coolpad Note 5 Lite, Amazon India Coolpad Sale, Coolpad Sale, Mobiles, Android, Coolpad, India
Moto C
