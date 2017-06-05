Amazon's Great Indian Sale may have ended, but the online marketplace is still giving a chance for Samsung fans out there to grab some exciting deals on some its products ranging from TVs to mobile phones. The 'Samsung Carnival' will take place on Amazon India between June 6 to June 8.

Amazon India's Samsung Carnival sale on mobiles

According to Samsung and Amazon, the recently launched Galaxy C7 Pro sees the biggest discount of Rs. 4,000. However, the discount on the smartphone has been available for a while now, being priced at Rs. 25,990 ever since the Great Indian Sale began. So, it seems that you won't have to wait until Tuesday to get this discount as it's available right now. Meanwhile, the Galaxy On7 Pro, Galaxy On5 Pro, and Galaxy On8 get Rs. 750 off, which will effectively bring their price down to Rs. 8,740, Rs. 7,240 and Rs. 12,740, respectively during the Samsung Carnival sale.

Amazon India's Samsung Carnival sale on TVs

Samsung TVs will see prices drop up to 35 percent according to Amazon India. You'll find discounted prices on Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV [32J4003], Samsung 59 cm (24 inches) HD Ready LED TV [24K4100], Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED TV [43K5002], and Samsung 102 cm (40 inches) Ultra HD Smart LED TV [40K5100].

Amazon India's Samsung Carnival sale on refrigerator, AC, washing machine and microwave

Samsung's home appliances also see some interesting discounts especially for refrigerators, which sees discounts going up to 22 percent for Samsung's Direct-cool Single-door Refrigerator currently priced around Rs. 11,890. Other Samsung refrigerators include Samsung Frost-free Double-door Refrigerator, Samsung Direct-cool Digital Inverter Single-door Refrigerator, Samsung Frost-free Double-door Refrigerator.

Samsung's 1.5 Ton split AC is also getting a discount up to 20 percent, while its 6.2 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WA62H4100HD, Brown/Silver) is getting over 15 percent off, and the 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23F301TAK/TL, Black) is being offered at over 14 percent off.

"We are glad to be hosting the Samsung Carnival for the second time this year. Customers buying Samsung products between 6th to 8th June get to enjoy great deals and offers on a vast selection of excellent products. We have seen a strong demand for Samsung products on our platform and are confident that this sale combined with fast and reliable doorstep delivery will give customers a delightful shopping experience," said Arun Srinivasan, Director, Category Management Consumer Electronics Amazon.