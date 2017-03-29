Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon India Mobile Carnival: Top Deals on OnePlus 3T, iPhone 7, and Others

 
29 March 2017
Amazon India is hosting a mobile carnival from March 29 to March 30 offering various deals and discounts on several smartphones. These include the OnePlus 3T, iPhone 7, Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Honor 6X, Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro, and more.

On the OnePlus 3T, Amazon India is offering up to Rs. 1,250 cashback as Amazon Pay balance if you purchase the 64GB or 128GB variant using the Credit Card EMI option. Vodafone offers 14GB additional data with a 1GB recharge, and Amazon is offering Rs. 500 Kindle ebook promotion cedits as well. You can also save Rs. 100 on a OnePlus 3 Karbon or Sandstone case if you purchase the OnePlus 3T device offered by Rocket Kommerce LLP. You also get Rs. 250 as Amazon Pay balance if you stream the Prime video app on the OnePlus 3T. Amazon is additionally running a contest, where a buyer stands a chance to win Rs. 1 crore, and you can read full details of the contest here.

There’s up to Rs. 10,000 off on almost all variants of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus smartphones, and you can see all of them listed here. Amazon has also announced that the newly released Redmi 4A will be back in stock again from March 30 i.e., Thursday at 12pm IST. The device is priced at Rs. 5,999, and Idea is offering 28GB of 4G data and unlimited calls to all buyers. Furthermore, Amazon India is offering Rs. 100 Kindle promotion credits. You can register for the sale here.

The other smartphones with deals and discount include the Moto X Force, Lenovo Z2 Plus, Moto G4 Plus, Nubia Z11 Mini, Samsung On 7 Pro, Samsung On5 Pro, and you can see all the deals and discounts here. Ensure that you have registered on Amazon India, and have filled in your shipping and card details beforehand for smoother checkout.

