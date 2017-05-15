Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Amazon India to Offer iPhone 7 at Under Rs. 40,000, Will Take on Flipkart's Big 10 Sale

  hindi
15 May 2017
Highlights

  • iPhone 7 32GB was originally launched at Rs. 60,000
  • Flipkart’s Big 10 Sale offered it at Rs. 39,999 earlier on Monday
  • Amazon is set to compete with Flipkart’s iPhone 7 offer

On account of its ten-year anniversary, Flipkart is hosting the Big 10 sale on its site and app till May 18. The sale brings big discounts and offer, and even promised the lowest prices on iPhone 7. To combat this, Amazon India has now announced that it too will offer a huge discount on the iPhone 7 32GB variant - with the exact amount to be revealed at sale time at 2pm IST. Going by a teaser on the Amazon website, the 32GB iPhone 7 variant will be selling for less than Rs. 40,000.

The iPhone 7 32GB variant’s actual market price is at Rs. 60,000, so the discounts by both e-commerce players are rather sizeable. For now, Amazon India hints that the iPhone 7 32GB variant will be sold on the site at Rs. 3_,499 at 2pm IST, without revealing the actual price. Furthermore, this discount will only be available to Amazon Prime members. You need to be either a paid Amazon Prime member, or be in your free Prime trial period to avail the offer.

The iPhone 7 price is expected to compete with Flipkart’s offering at Rs. 39,999 for the same 32GB variant. That was indeed the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone 7. But stocks were evidently limited, as it got sold out at that price rather quickly. Now, Amazon India is set to reveal its iPhone 7 offer at 2.00pm IST, a day after it ended the Great Indian Sale. As the 32GB variant at Rs. 39,999 is already sold out on Flipkart, it is currently offering the next best deal, with the iPhone 7 32GB priced at Rs. 43,990.

This iPhone 7 offer is the latest salvo in the intense rivalry between the two e-commerce brands. Flipkart began its Big 10 Sale on the last day of the Amazon Great Indian Sale. The Flipkart sale is offering major discounts on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories. The sale is in its second day, and big discounts on the Google Pixel, Vivo and Oppo smartphones are listed. Perhaps, the most interesting may be the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 open sale that's also set for today.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Amazon India, Amazon Prime, iPhone 7 32GB Offer, Flipkart, Ecommerce
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Redmi Note 4
