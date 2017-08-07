Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Blu Smartphones Re-Listed by Amazon After 'False Alarm' Over Spyware

 
07 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Blu Smartphones Re-Listed by Amazon After 'False Alarm' Over Spyware

Highlights

  • Blu announced its products are back on sale on Amazon
  • Amazon last week suspended sales of Blu phones on its site
  • Kryptowire said Blu phones were still sending data to servers in China

Smartphone maker Blu Products has had a hard year, dealing with allegations of preloading spyware on its devices more than once in as 12-month span. While last November, Blu had admitted a third-party FOTA software vendor was responsible was transmitting Blu user data to servers in China, the company has refuted the most recent claim, calling it a "false alarm" and announcing its products are back on sale on Amazon after their removal last week by the online retailer.

To recall, Blu had last week come under fire after a report by KrytoWire came to light - the same firm that spotted the user data transmissions last year - claiming that despite the remedial measures employed by the smartphone maker, the Blu Grand M firmware was still transmitting user data to servers in China. Last week, the company refuted this claim in a lengthy statement, but not before Amazon stopped listing its products.

As we mentioned, Blu smartphones are back on sale on Amazon, a fact that the smartphone maker proudly announced on Twitter. The announcement tweet calls the latest ordeal a "false alarm". The statement it provided to refute the spyware allegations last week claimed that some user is in fact still being collected, but that data was "standard for OTA functionality and basic informational reporting".

In its own words, Blu explains, "BLU hired Kryptowire in November of 2016 since their first report to regularly monitor the ADUPS application in their devices, and they have since been doing that. The data that is currently being collected is standard for OTA functionally and basic informational reporting. This is in line with every other smartphone device manufacturer in the world. There is nothing out of the ordinary that is being collected, and certainly does not affect any user's privacy or security. In addition, as per Tom Karygiannis, VP of Kryptowire, the data collection is in line with BLU's Privacy Policy, and does not constitute any wrong doing by BLU.

"Regarding that some information may be stored in China servers, their privacy policy clearly states that some of the data collected can be stored in servers outside the US, there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a server in China. BLU management takes issue with the statement that any server in China is prone to risk while several other multibillion dollar companies and other mobile manufactures such as Huawei and ZTE use them."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Blu, Amazon, Shanghai Adups, Amazon Blu, Mobiles, Android, Blu Grand M, Kryptowire, China, Spyware
Indian Smartphone Market Will See Strong Growth in Q3, Says JP Morgan
Apple's China Problem Highlights Conundrum for Tech Sector
Blu Smartphones Re-Listed by Amazon After 'False Alarm' Over Spyware
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
VIVO V5S
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Dates, Offers Announced
  2. YouTube Nurtured Comedians. Now Its Rivals are Having the Last Laugh.
  3. Airtel Matches Jio, Offers 84GB Data for 84 Days at Rs. 399
  4. New iPhone SE to Launch in India First, Claims Report
  5. Amazon Sale Announced, Moto G5S Launch, and More News This Week
  6. LG Q6 With FullVision Display Set to Launch in India on Thursday
  7. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  8. Amazon Sale Offers Announced: Discounts on iPhones, Android Phones & More
  9. Jio Phone Bookings on August 24: How to Book the Mobile Online and Offlin
  10. 11.5 Lakh PAN Cards Deactivated: How to Check PAN Card Validity Status
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.