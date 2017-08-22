Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alcatel U5 HD With Android Nougat, Front Flash Launched

  hindi
22 August 2017
Alcatel U5 HD With Android Nougat, Front Flash Launched

Highlights

  • The smartphone's availability and pricing is unknown
  • Alcatel U5 HD offers 8GB of internal storage
  • The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front camera with flash

After the Idol 4 Pro, Alcatel has now launched the U5 HD smartphone. The biggest highlight is that it runs on Android Nougat and has selfie flash support for low light self-portraits. There's no clarity on the Alcatel U5 HD smartphone's availability and pricing at the moment.

The Alcatel U5 HD has a patterned back with a single camera setup. At the front, there are capacitive buttons, and the volume and power keys are on the left edge. The smartphone is only available in Black and White colour variants. The Alcatel U5 HD is an upgraded version of the Alcatel U5 smartphone launched at MWC in February this year.

As for specifications, the Alcatel U5 HD smartphone runs on Android Nougat and supports dual-SIM slots. It features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display and is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. It offers 8GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Alcatel U5 HD sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and LED flash. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel front camera with LED flash support as well. Camera features include HDR, EIS, Instant Collage, Face Mask, Face Show, Selfie Album, and Face Beauty. It packs a 2200mAh battery that is rated to offer 4 hours of talk time and 200 hours of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Alcatel U5 HD

Alcatel U5 HD

Display

5.00-inch

Processor

quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

720x1280 pixels

RAM

1GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

8GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

2200mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

Alcatel U5 HD With Android Nougat, Front Flash Launched
 
 

