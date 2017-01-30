Handset manufacturers including Nokia, LG, Sony, BlackBerry, and Lenovo have already confirmed their presence for the upcoming MWC 2017 trade show next month in Barcelona. A report now claims that TCL-brand Alcatel has also sent out invites for an event on February 26 where the company is expected to unveil up to five smartphones including a modular one which will be the highlight of the launch event.

According to a Hungarian site, Alcatel is widely expected to unveil five smartphones at the MWC event. Tech2 has obtained two images of the upcoming Alcatel modular smartphone which is likely to make an appearance at the industry's biggest mobile extravaganza. The images show the rear of the alleged smartphone featuring dotted panel and sporting JBL Pulse speakers-like design. Notably, the dotted back change colours with playing music. The report claims that the smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash. It is further rumoured to pack an octa-core MediaTek processor under the hood. Unfortunately, details about the name, pricing, and availability of Alcatel's modular smartphone are not known as of now.

Alcatel's rumoured dotted panel design for modular smartphone is not first such attempt at bringing modularity to the segment. LG's G5 smartphone came with modular design and supported 'Friends' which were modular accessories that could connect with device. Lenovo's Moto Z also came with Snap-on magnetic back covers.

Alcatel may not be the only smartphone brand planning to launch multiple devices at the upcoming MWC 2017 event in Barcelona, as Sony is also rumoured to debut five new smartphones.