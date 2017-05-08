Alcatel on Monday launched the Pixi 4 (6) smartphone in India, priced at Rs. 9,100. First launched back at CES 2016, a slightly upgraded version of the smartphone has been launched in India, featuring 4G VoLTE support for the country as well as Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It also sports Arkamys-optimised speakers.

Speaking at the launch, Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India said, "Alcatel is committed to bring best technology and user experience at affordable prices to India. Looking at affordability of data packages and availability of video content on demand, we expect growth in 6-inch 4G VoLTE segment. The new PIXI 4 (6) will continue the legacy of improvised Polaroid software, better movie experience and faster browsing . To serve the market better we have recently joined hands with Advanced Computers as our offline distribution partners. The partnership will ensure us to reach more customer base in the market. We will strive to provide better user experience for our customers."

Alcatel has recently partnered with Advanced Computers as its offline distribution partner.

Getting back to the Alcatel Pixi 4 (6), the smartphone sports runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 6-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. For optics, it packs a 8-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The smartphone packs 8GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. The Alcatel Pixi 4 (6) runs on a 2580mAh non-removable battery. Sensors on the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It weighs 186 grams and measures 165x83.8x8.35mm.