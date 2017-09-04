After the Alcatel U5 HD, the company took the opportunity at IFA 2017 in Berlin to launch four more smartphones and expand its portfolio, namely the Alcatel Idol 5S, Alcatel Idol 5, Alcatel A7 XL, and Alcatel A7. The prices of these Alcatel smartphones start at EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 17,500), and the Idol 5S, and Idol 5 will be made available this month in Europe; on the other, consumers will have to wait till November for the launch of Alcatel A7, and Alcatel A7 XL. The new phones will also be launched in Latin America by the end of this year. All the four smartphones have a full metal body, and a fingerprint scanner that is housed at the back. They all sport full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution displays, and run on Android Nougat. Let's take a look at the new phones in the 'Idol' and 'A' series introduced at IFA.

Alcatel Idol 5S

While all the four smartphones have different highlights, the Alcatel Idol 5S is the most premium of the lot with a price tag of EUR 399.99 (roughly Rs. 30,500). It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 2.5D glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the Helio P20 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-T880 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB, further expandable with a microSD slot (up to 256GB).

On the back, the Alcatel Idol 5S sports a 12-megapixel sensor with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash. Features include slow motion video, night mode, real-time photo and video filters, EIS, and more. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, f/2.0 aperture, and high CRI flash support, and key features include face beauty and selfie panorama.

The Alcatel Idol 5S packs a 2850mAh battery with support for fast charging, and is rated to offer 18 hours of talk time and 504 hours of standby time. The dimensions measure at 148x72x7.5mm, and the smartphone weighs 147 grams. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, USB OTG support, A-GPS, FM Radio, and single-SIM support (Nano).

The Idol 5S has two speakers on the front, the volume keys at the right edge, and the power key on the left edge. It has on screen navigation keys, and the antenna bands are wrapped around the edges just like on the iPhone 7. Below the volume keys, there is a new dedicated hardware 'Now key' as well that lets you set customised command shortcuts on your phone to get to your favourite places quickly. It has been made available in Metal Grey colour option only. The smartphone comes with bundled JBL earphones for improved audio quality.

Alcatel Idol 5

The Alcatel Idol 5 is priced at EUR 239.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200). It sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display with 423ppi pixel density and 2.5D Dragontrail glass protection. The smartphone is powered by the 1.8GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM, and comes with 16GB internal storage, expandable further using a microSD card (up to 128GB).

At the rear is a 13-megapixel sensor with PDAF, dual-tone LED flash support, and f/2.0 aperture. In the front is a 5-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, f/2.4 aperture, and flash support. It packs a 2800mAh battery that is rated to take 3 hours 30 minutes to fully charge. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, USB OTG, Micro USB, and dual- SIM (Nano SIM, dual standby) support. The dimensions of the Alcatel Idol 5 are 148x73x7.5mm, and the smartphone weighs 155 grams. In Europe, it will be made available in Silver, while in Latin America, it will be made available in Gold and Black.

The smartphone comes with an App Cloner function to stay logged-in on two separate social or messaging accounts - like Snapchat, WhatsApp, Facebook, and more- on the same device.

Alcatel A7

The Alcatel A7 is priced at EUR 229.99 (roughly Rs. 17,500). It has two front speakers on the top and bottom edges, power and volume keys on the right edge, and the fingerprint scanner right underneath the camera sensor at the back. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core CPU paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB that is expandable further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Alcatel A7 sports a 16-megapixel autofocus camera with dual-tone LED flash, and an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with front flash as well. It packs a 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging and is rated to offer 22 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi Direct, single-SIM slot (Nano), and NFC support. The dimensions measure at 152.7x76.5x8.95mm. The Alcatel A7 has been made available in Black colour option.

Alcatel A7 XL

Lastly, the Alcatel A7 XL is priced at EUR 279.99 (roughly Rs. 21,300). It sports a dual camera setup at the back, fingerprint scanner underneath it. The power and volume keys are housed on the right edge, and the front sports capacitive buttons for navigation. It has been made available in Metal Black, Metal Blue, Metal Gold, Rose Gold colour options. It is the smartphone with the biggest display among the new Alcatel launches at 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution, with Dragontrail glass for protection. It sports the MediaTek MT6750S octa-core processor (four 1.5GHz cores + four 1GHz cores), paired with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage is 32GB that is further expandable using a microSD card slot (up to 32GB).

In the camera department, the Alcatel A7 XL sports one 12-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor at the back. It supports PDAF, dual-tone LED flash, and HDR. Features include real-time bokeh effect, refocus, background substitution, and more. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with LED flash support as well, and comes with features like face beauty.

It comes with a 4000mAh battery that is rated to offer 18 hours of talk time, and 800 hours of standby time (on 2G). It also supports fast charging, claiming to juice up to 50 percent of battery in 40 minutes. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPRS. The dimensions measure at 159.6x81.5x8.65mm, and the smartphone weighs 175 grams.