Apple's next iPhone is nearly a year away, but leaks have started to pick up pace. The Cupertino giant is expected to bring significant changes to mark the ten-year anniversary of the iPhone, and initial reports indicate that three variants are in the offing. A fresh leak hints that Apple has exclusively partnered with Samsung to make 5.8-inch AMOLED displays for its next year's premium model.

DigiTimes reports that Samsung Display will exclusively manufacture displays for the third and larger premium variant. The 5.8-inch AMOLED displays will initially be produced in minimal quantities starting March, and production will be ramped up post May-June. The report cites people familiar with the matter in the Taiwan-based supply chain to state that, at most, 20 million units will be produced by Samsung per month.

The report also claims that the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhone models won't switch to OLED displays just yet, and stay on TFT-LCD, but 2018 could speak a different story. According to the source, global shipments of the AMOLED variant are estimated to be at 60-70 million units in 2017. While this report claims that the third variant will be larger, another report indicates that a 5-inch premium variant is in the offing. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, however, backs the 5.8-inch rumour. In any case, all of the rumours are still in their nascent stages, and it's too early to take them seriously. For now, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and iPhone 8 are all rumoured to be launched next year.

The iPhone 8 is expected to have an all glass body, ditching the metal back and edges seen currently. It is said to be devoid of a Home Button, with the display supporting fingerprint reading and 3D Touch. It is expected to sport advanced wireless charging that will not require the user to place the device on a charging station or even very close to it. It is also tipped to come with an iris scanner and support 3D photography.