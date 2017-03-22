Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

200 Million 4G Feature Phones Will Be Sold in India in Next 5 Years: Counterpoint

 
22 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
200 Million 4G Feature Phones Will Be Sold in India in Next 5 Years: Counterpoint

Nearly 200 million 4G-enabled feature phones will be sold in India in the next five years, triggering a slow-down for the domestic smartphone market, a new report claimed on Wednesday.

"We estimate close to 60 million units of 4G-capable feature phones could ship this year globally from almost a million units last year, with India potentially contributing to almost half of that this year," said the analysts from market research firm Counterpoint Research.

In terms of hardware revenues, it is a $6 billion (roughly Rs. 39,274 crores) opportunity cumulatively over the next five years in India.

"Key players to watch out in this segment are Micromax, itel, Lava, Jio, Nokia and so forth," the report added.

Chipset brands such as Qualcomm with its latest Qualcomm 205 platform specially designed for 4G LTE Feature Phones is poised to drive growth starting with end of Q2 2017.

"More than 400 million feature phones were sold globally in 2016 and we saw smartphone market growth slow down to 3 percent (year-on-year), portraying that the easy days of smartphone growth are over," the report stated.

The smartphone growth slowing down and the feature phone decline slowing down is the polarisation of market in terms of technology as well as user base.

"This is making a case for the rise of 4G capable feature phones with the core value proposition being VoLTE calls and move the users to the cost efficient 4G networks. We estimate more than half a billion 4G capable feature phones will be sold over the next five years, a 'big short-term opportunity' for players in the mobile industry," the analysts predicted.

Tags: Smartphones, 4G Smartphones, Mobiles, India, Micromax, Jio, Nokia, Lava, Counterpoint Research
Moto G5 Blue Sapphire Variant Spotted in Leaked Press Renders
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
200 Million 4G Feature Phones Will Be Sold in India in Next 5 Years: Counterpoint
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
TRENDING
  1. Here Are the Top Deals in the Flipkart Electronics Sale
  2. New iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Variants Launched: Here's the India Price
  3. Top New Features in Android O
  4. Lava Launches Mid-Range Smartphones With Metal Design, 4G VoLTE Support
  5. Nubia M2, M2 Lite, and N2 With 16-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched
  6. Android O Developer Preview Released; Brings Picture-in-Picture and More
  7. Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Concept Video Surfaces Online, Tips Dual Camera Setup
  8. Idea Counters Reliance Jio Prime With Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343
  10. OnePlus 3T Black Colour Variant Teased Once Again, Reveal Set for Tonight
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.