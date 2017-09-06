Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

10.or E Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
06 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
10.or E Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Highlights

  • The smartphone will be available exclusively through Amazon India
  • The handset runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box
  • 10.or E sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels display

New smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced tenor) by Chinese firm Huaqin Technology has entered the Indian market with the launch of the 10.or E smartphone on Wednesday. The new 10.or E smartphone will be made exclusively through Amazon India in two configurations, i.e. 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively. The phone will be made available in Aim Gold and Beyond Black colours.

In terms of features, the 10.or E runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and the company has promised regular security updates as well as upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo. Another highlight feature on the smartphone is its massive 4000mAh battery. The handset comes with a fingerprint sensor, which has been claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds by the company.

Notably, the 10.or E will come pre-loaded with Amazon apps like including shopping, Kindle, and Prime Video. There will also be a daily deals widget that will be introduced during initial device set-up itself.

Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM 10.or E sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with either of the RAM variants mentioned earlier. In terms of optics, the 10.or E comes with a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor at the back with PDAF functionality and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

"India is a large market for smartphones, 10.or is a great buy for those looking for great features and reliable performance at an attractive price. We learnt a lot from Amazon's customer insights. This product has been designed and developed specifically for India. With world-class design, features and functionality, we are confident this product will resonate well with customers in India. We will work towards bringing more innovations to the market soon," Jeffrey Liu. Key Account Director. Huaqin Technology, was quoted as saying in the release.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

10.or E

10.or E

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1.2

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4000mAh
Tags: 10.or E India Launch, 10.or E Sepcifications, 10.or E Price, 10.or E Availability, Mobiles, Android, 10.or
BillDesk and Visa Bring BharatQR Services to 300 Million Consumers
Reliance Jio's Entry Broke Myth That Indians Are Averse to New Technology: Ambani
10.or E Smartphone With 4000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Awesome Deals
TRENDING
  1. Mi A1 vs Moto G5S Plus vs Nokia 6 vs Lenovo K8 Note
  2. Xiaomi Launches Mi A1, Its First Android One Smartphone, at Rs. 14,999
  3. US Tech Firms Slam Trump for Ending DACA Immigrant Protections
  4. Lenovo K8 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras Launched at Rs. 10,999: Highlights
  5. BSNL's New Rs. 429 Plan Gives Up to 90GB Data, Unlimited Calls
  6. This Is Apple vs Its Own Users, Says Angry Regulator TRAI
  7. Lenovo K8 Plus With 4000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. WhatsApp for Businesses Announced With Plans to Monetise in the Future
  9. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon
  10. Android One: What It Is and All That You Need to Know
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.