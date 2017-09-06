New smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced tenor) by Chinese firm Huaqin Technology has entered the Indian market with the launch of the 10.or E smartphone on Wednesday. The new 10.or E smartphone will be made exclusively through Amazon India in two configurations, i.e. 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage and 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, at Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 8,999 respectively. The phone will be made available in Aim Gold and Beyond Black colours.

In terms of features, the 10.or E runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat out-of-the-box and the company has promised regular security updates as well as upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo. Another highlight feature on the smartphone is its massive 4000mAh battery. The handset comes with a fingerprint sensor, which has been claimed to unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds by the company.

Notably, the 10.or E will come pre-loaded with Amazon apps like including shopping, Kindle, and Prime Video. There will also be a daily deals widget that will be introduced during initial device set-up itself.

Moving on to the specifications, the dual-SIM 10.or E sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with either of the RAM variants mentioned earlier. In terms of optics, the 10.or E comes with a 13-megapixel CMOS sensor at the back with PDAF functionality and a 5-megapixel front shooter.

"India is a large market for smartphones, 10.or is a great buy for those looking for great features and reliable performance at an attractive price. We learnt a lot from Amazon's customer insights. This product has been designed and developed specifically for India. With world-class design, features and functionality, we are confident this product will resonate well with customers in India. We will work towards bringing more innovations to the market soon," Jeffrey Liu. Key Account Director. Huaqin Technology, was quoted as saying in the release.