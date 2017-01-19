Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India in three variants – 2GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999; 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999; and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. All three Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variants will be on sale starting January 23 and will be exclusively available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and features an all-metal body. It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display and packs a fingerprint scanner at the back. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is backed by a 4100mAh battery which is the highlight of the smartphone. It sports a 13-megapixel rear CMOS camera with PDAF while there is a 5-megapixel front camera. The company has claimed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will receive MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat soon.

The competitive Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price puts it against some of the most popular smartphones in its price segment. Regardless, the Redmi Note 4 is expected to give tough fight to its competitors. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Lenovo K6 Note, and Vivo Y55L are some of the smartphones which we believe will be competing directly with the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) is available to buy in India at Rs. 15,990. The biggest highlight of the handset is its metal build and 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

The Lenovo K6 Note (Review) is currently available through offline channels priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model. The handset's highlight is its 5.5-inch full-HD display and a 4000mAh battery. Vivo Y55L is available online in India at Rs. 11,790 and it features a metal unibody with a 2.5D curved-edge screen.

Here's a look at how the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Lenovo K6 Note, and Vivo Y55L fare when compared to each other.