Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note vs. Vivo Y55L

 
19 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note vs. Vivo Y55L

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's top model has been priced at Rs. 12,999
  • The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will go on sale on January 23
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 will be available only on Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi Note 4 smartphone in India in three variants – 2GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999; 3GB RAM with 32GB storage priced at Rs. 10,999; and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999. All three Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variants will be on sale starting January 23 and will be exclusively available via Mi.com and Flipkart.

The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and features an all-metal body. It comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display and packs a fingerprint scanner at the back. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is backed by a 4100mAh battery which is the highlight of the smartphone. It sports a 13-megapixel rear CMOS camera with PDAF while there is a 5-megapixel front camera. The company has claimed that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will receive MIUI 8 based on Android Nougat soon.

The competitive Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 price puts it against some of the most popular smartphones in its price segment. Regardless, the Redmi Note 4 is expected to give tough fight to its competitors. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Lenovo K6 Note, and Vivo Y55L are some of the smartphones which we believe will be competing directly with the newly launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 4. The Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) is available to buy in India at Rs. 15,990. The biggest highlight of the handset is its metal build and 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review

The Lenovo K6 Note (Review) is currently available through offline channels priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage model. The handset's highlight is its 5.5-inch full-HD display and a 4000mAh battery. Vivo Y55L is available online in India at Rs. 11,790 and it features a metal unibody with a 2.5D curved-edge screen.

Here's a look at how the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Lenovo K6 Note, and Vivo Y55L fare when compared to each other.

Vivo Y55L vs Lenovo K6 Note vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) comparison

 
Vivo Y55L
Lenovo K6 Note
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
  Compare Vivo Y55L Compare Lenovo K6 Note Compare Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Compare Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016)
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for money Rating--
General
Release dateOctober 2016September 2016August 2016March 2016
Dimensions (mm)147.90 x 72.90 x 7.50151.00 x 76.00 x 8.40151.00 x 76.00 x 8.30151.70 x 76.00 x 7.80
Weight (g)142.00169.00175.00170.00
Battery capacity (mAh)2730400041003300
Removable batteryNoNoNoYes
ColoursGold, Space GreyDark Grey, Gold, SilverGold, Grey, Matte BlackPink, White, Gold
Display
Screen size (inches)5.205.505.505.50
Resolution1280x720 pixels1080x1920 pixels1080x1920 pixels720x1080 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-401401-
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core2GHz octa-core1.6GHz octa-core
Processor makeOcta-coreQualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 625-
RAM2GB3GB4GB2GB
Internal storage16GB32GB64GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)32128128128
Camera
Rear camera8-megapixel16-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashNoYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0Android 6.0.1Android 6.0Android 6.0.1
SkinFuntouch OS 2.6-MIUI 8TouchWiz UI
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYesYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs1222
SIM1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTENoYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTE-YesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoNoNoNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesNo
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Launched, Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016), Lenovo K6 Note, Vivo Y55L, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Specifications
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Samsung Galaxy S8 Display to Sport Rounded Edges, Leaked Tempered Glass Protector Tips
Flock Team Messenger Unveils Fake News Detector
Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note vs. Vivo Y55L
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Zen Cinemax 2 Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  2. Nokia Android Phone Flagship With 6GB of RAM Tipped to Launch at MWC 2017
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 With 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched in India
  4. Idea Challenges TRAI's Permission to Allow Extension of Jio Promo Offer
  5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) vs. Lenovo K6 Note
  6. Vivo V5 Plus, V5 Lite Selfie-Focused Smartphones Launched
  7. Indian Government Wants Apple, but Not All Officials Are Biting
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8 Display Tipped to Sport Narrow Bezels, Rounded Edge
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to Launch in India Today, Watch the Live Stream Here
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale Returns, 3-Day Festival Begins Friday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.