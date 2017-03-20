Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has been launched in India, bringing another low-cost 4G VoLTE handset to the intensely competitive budget smartphone segment. This price bracket already has a few popular smartphones, such as Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3S, and Reliance’s Lyf Water 10, so the addition of Redmi 4A gives consumers yet another good option in a segment in which they are already spoilt for choice. We take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the four 4G VoLTE smartphones.

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 128GB) support, 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 50-megapixel front camera, and 3120mAh battery with fast charging. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 software, the new Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a plastic body and can double up as your TV remote courtesy the IR blaster.

Compared to the Redmi 4A, the other Xiaomi phone in this price bracket – Redmi 3S – has a better processor (1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC), metallic body, and bigger battery (4100mAh + fast charging). Other features, such as 5-inch HD display, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 128GB) storage expansion, 2GB RAM, IR blaster, 5-megapixel front camera, and 13-megapixel rear camera are similar to that of its new sibling’s. The smartphone is available on Mi.com for Rs. 6,999.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus (Review), priced at Rs. 7,000 on Amazon, has a similar 5-inch screen, but sports full-HD resolution (1080x1920 pixels), and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor. However, the smartphone with only 16GB built-in storage only supports microSD cards of up to 32GB capacities, and runs the ageing Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. Other key Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features include 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 2750mAh battery, and Dolby Audio enhancement.

Reliance Digital’s phone brand Lyf has the Lyf Water 10 in this price segment, available at Rs. 6,045 on Amazon and Rs. 5,808 on Tata CliQ. While all the above-mentioned smartphones come with 3GB RAM, the Lyf Water 10 features 3GB RAM. The other features of the handset include 5-inch HD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 64GB) support, 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, 2300mAh battery, and Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system.

