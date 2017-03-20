Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10

 
20 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Lyf Water 10 can be purchased for less than Rs. 6,000
  • Lyf Water 10 has 3GB RAM, while Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus has full-HD screen
  • All four smartphones support 4G VoLTE networks

Xiaomi Redmi 4A has been launched in India, bringing another low-cost 4G VoLTE handset to the intensely competitive budget smartphone segment. This price bracket already has a few popular smartphones, such as Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, Xiaomi Redmi 3S, and Reliance’s Lyf Water 10, so the addition of Redmi 4A gives consumers yet another good option in a segment in which they are already spoilt for choice. We take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the four 4G VoLTE smartphones.

The all-new Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) screen, 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 128GB) support, 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 50-megapixel front camera, and 3120mAh battery with fast charging. Running Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based MIUI 8 software, the new Xiaomi Redmi 4A has a plastic body and can double up as your TV remote courtesy the IR blaster.

Compared to the Redmi 4A, the other Xiaomi phone in this price bracket – Redmi 3S – has a better processor (1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC), metallic body, and bigger battery (4100mAh + fast charging). Other features, such as 5-inch HD display, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 128GB) storage expansion, 2GB RAM, IR blaster, 5-megapixel front camera, and 13-megapixel rear camera are similar to that of its new sibling’s. The smartphone is available on Mi.com for Rs. 6,999.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus (Review), priced at Rs. 7,000 on Amazon, has a similar 5-inch screen, but sports full-HD resolution (1080x1920 pixels), and is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor. However, the smartphone with only 16GB built-in storage only supports microSD cards of up to 32GB capacities, and runs the ageing Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system. Other key Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features include 2GB RAM, 13-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, 2750mAh battery, and Dolby Audio enhancement.

Reliance Digital’s phone brand Lyf has the Lyf Water 10 in this price segment, available at Rs. 6,045 on Amazon and Rs. 5,808 on Tata CliQ. While all the above-mentioned smartphones come with 3GB RAM, the Lyf Water 10 features 3GB RAM. The other features of the handset include 5-inch HD screen, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6753 SoC, 16GB internal storage, microSD card (up to 64GB) support, 13-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, 2300mAh battery, and Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system.

Let us know in comments which among Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 3S, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus, and Lyf Water 10 will you choose as your budget 4G VoLTE phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Lyf Water 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus comparison

 
Xiaomi Redmi 4A
Lyf Water 10
Xiaomi Redmi 3S
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
  Compare Xiaomi Redmi 4A Compare Lyf Water 10 Compare Xiaomi Redmi 3S Compare Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating---
Design Rating---
Display Rating---
Software Rating---
Performance Rating---
Battery Life Rating---
Camera Rating---
Value for money Rating---
General
Release dateNovember 2016August 2016June 2016February 2016
Dimensions (mm)139.50 x 70.40 x 8.50146.50 x 72.00 x 8.50139.30 x 69.60 x 8.50142.00 x 71.00 x 8.20
Weight (g)131.50142.00144.00142.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3120230041002750
Removable batteryNoNoNoYes
ColoursGolden, Rose GoldBlackGrey, Silver, GoldPlatinum Silver, Champagne Gold, Graphite Gray
Display
Screen size (inches)5.005.005.005.00
Resolution720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)443294-441
Hardware
Processor1.4GHz quad-core1.3GHz octa-core1.1GHz octa-core1.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 425MediaTek MT6753Qualcomm Snapdragon 430Qualcomm Snapdragon 616
RAM2GB3GB2GB2GB
Internal storage16GB16GB16GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)1286412832
Camera
Rear camera13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0Android 5.1Android 6.0.1Android 5.1
SkinMIUI 8-MIUI 7-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n-802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n
BluetoothYes, v 4.10YesYes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeMicro-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeMicro-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoNoYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo
Tags: Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi 3S, Reliance Digital, Reliance Lyf, Lyf Water 10, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
YouTube Phases Out Annotations in Favour of Mobile-Friendly Cards, End-Screens
Xbox One S India Release Date Set for April: Sources
Yu Yunicorn
Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  2. iPhone SE at Rs. 19,999: What You Need to Know About the Cash Back Offer
  3. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  4. Flipkart Says It Sold Over 50 Moto G5 Plus Units Per Minute
  5. Now, Buy Jio Prime Membership on Paytm
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4A vs Xiaomi Redmi 3S vs Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus vs Lyf Water 10
  7. Reliance Jio Scores Highest on Customer Loyalty, Claims Report
  8. Xiaomi Expected to Launch Redmi 4A in India Today
  9. Xiaomi India Says It Now Has a Production Capacity of 1 Phone Per Second
  10. Sony Xperia L1 With 5.5-inch Display, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.