Xiaomi Mi 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8 vs OnePlus 3T

Xiaomi has unveiled its latest Mi 6 smartphone in China at around the same time when Samsung has announced the Galaxy S8 flagship in India. The two smartphones might be catering to two different price segments, but under the hood both are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S8 model launched in India sports the Samsung Exynos 8895 SoC with performance that is comparable to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Both SoCs are based on the 10nm fabrication process, and both also offer Gigabit LTE speeds.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 packs a lot of improvements over its predecessor, the Mi 5. The smartphone's all-new design, latest Snapdragon processor, dual-camera, improved under-glass fingerprint scanner, and improved battery performance are few highlights of the Mi 6. Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, is premium smartphone with features which won't be easy to find on many other devices. Of course, looking at the Mi 6's price, we will need to compare it to the OnePlus 3T. The latest OnePlus flagship is the current performance titleholder in the sub-Rs. 30,000 range, and the Mi 6 looks set to overthrow it very soon.

To put it another way, the Xiaomi Mi 6 looks set to offer performance comparable to the Samsung Galaxy S8 at the price of OnePlus 3T. We compare the three smartphones.

Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hoods of Xiaomi Mi 6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 will of course completely outperform the Snapdragon 821 SoC on the OnePlus 3T. To compare, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad) while most international markets (including India) will get the Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad). The OnePlus 3T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC (two cores clocked at 1.6GHz and two cores clocked at 2.35GHz) coupled with 6GB RAM.

For starters, the latest Snapdragon 835 processor is built on 10nm FinFET architecture while the Snapdragon 821 is built on the 14nm FinFET. In terms of graphics performance, the Adreno 540 GPU on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xiaomi Mi 6 can be expected to outperform the OnePlus 3T featuring Adreno 530.

Display

The display is one of the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S8 which sports Infinity Display, a dual-edge curved display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch QHD+ (1440x2960 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is also said to bring improvements to its display panel which will feature reduced glare for eye care. The Mi 6 features a 5.15-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixel) display, but the company has not detailed the exact display technology used. Its maximum brightness is 600 nits, but the brightness can be reduced automatically down to as low as 1 nit to reduce eye-strain. The OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy S8 definitely looks more promising compared to the Mi 6 and OnePlus 3T.

Camera

Following the lead of iPhone 7 Plus, Xiaomi's Mi 6 also sports dual camera setup at the back. It features a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and another 12-megapixel telephoto camera for 2x lossless zoom. The Mi 6 camera features phase-detection autofocus, and four-axis anti-shake functionality to ensure blur-free images.

The Galaxy S8 sports a 12-megapixel 'Dual Pixel' rear camera with optical image stabilisation and an f/1.7 aperture. Lastly, the OnePlus 3T sports 16-megapixel cameras at the front and back. Other camera features include phase detection autofocus, OIS, and LED flash. We will have to wait for our full reviews of the Xiaomi Mi 6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 to give a verdict whether they offer better image quality than the OnePlus 3T (Review).

Xiaomi Mi 6

Battery

Xiaomi's Mi 6 ships with a 3350mAh battery which is bigger than the 3000mAh battery seen on the Mi 5. The smartphone packs a USB Type-C, and also supports Quick Charge 3.0.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 supports wireless charging as well as fast charging. The Galaxy S8 packs a 3000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 3T packs a 3400mAh battery which is bigger compared to the 3000mAh offering on the OnePlus 3. It supports the company's Dash Charge (5V 4A) fast charging technology. On paper, it looks like the Mi 6 wins, with a more energy efficient 10nm SoC being powered by a battery that's similar in size to the OnePlus 3T.

Price

The Xiaomi Mi 6 has been currently launched in the company's homeland - China. Its pricing starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and goes till CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 28,000) for the Ceramic variant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been priced in India at Rs. 57,900 which is the MOP of the product. There are no variants of the Galaxy S8 at the moment.

Coming to the OnePlus 3T, it has been priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB inbuilt storage model, and Rs. 34,999 for the 128GB storage model, making it the most expensive OnePlus device yet.

Based on the Mi 6's China pricing, the smartphone is priced around the OnePlus 3T. So is Xiaomi Mi 6 worth the wait as it should offer performance equivalent to the Samsung Galaxy S8 at a price of OnePlus 3T? Only time will tell.

Let us know whether you are excited about the new Mi 6 or Samsung Galaxy S8 via the comments section. Do you feel that the OnePlus 3T with its dated Snapdragon 821 processor can compete against the Xiaomi Mi 6 in performance? Do let us know.