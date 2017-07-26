Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 5c: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 5c: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Mi 5X comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD display
  • The Mi 5X packs 4GB of RAM
  • The Mi 5c comes with a 5.15-inch full-HD display

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its Mi 5X smartphone with MIUI 9 and dual camera setup. The smartphone has been launched just for China as of now and has been priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200). If you are wondering how the new offering lines up against the company's Mi 5c, which was launched in China in February, we will help you figure it out.

Display and Processor

Talking about the operating systems, Xiaomi Mi 5X runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box while the Mi 5c runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In terms of display, the Mi 5X comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display but the Mi 5c features a smaller 5.15-inch full-HD display.

Coming to the processors and memory, the Mi 5X is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Mi 5c is powered by the company's octa-core Surge S1 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Camera

Moving on to the biggest differentiator, the Xiaomi Mi 5X houses a dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel wide-angle with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture) similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. At the front, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel shooter.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 5c sports a 12-megapixel camera with large 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, and LED flash. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and 27mm wide-angle lens.

MIUI 9 Launched: Download Date, New Features, and More

Connectivity Options

The connectivity options on Mi 5c include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The options offered by the Mi 5X are not so different and include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, the Xiaomi Mi 5X also comes with a high-quality audio output with DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a standalone audio amplifier for improved quality via headphones.

Features and Price

The fingerprint scanner is present right below the display at the front on the Mi 5c, but is on the rear panel of the newly launched Mi 5X. As mentioned earlier, the Mi 5X has been priced by the company CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200). Interestingly, the Mi 5c was launched by the company at the exact same price as well.

Conclusion

Considering that both the Mi 5X and Mi 5c have the exact same price tag, the specs comparison clearly shows that the Mi 5X comes with several advantages including a dual camera setup, better processor, and more memory over the Mi 5c.

Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Xiaomi Mi 5c comparison

 
Xiaomi Mi 5X
Xiaomi Mi 5c
  Compare Xiaomi Mi 5X Compare Xiaomi Mi 5c
General
Release dateJuly 2017February 2017
Dimensions (mm)155.40 x 75.80 x 7.30144.38 x 69.68 x 7.09
Weight (g)165.00135.00
Battery capacity (mAh)30802860
Removable batteryNoNo
ColoursRose Gold, Gold, Black-
Display
Screen size (inches)5.505.15
Resolution1080x1920 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-428
Hardware
Processorocta-core2.2GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 625Surge S1
RAM4GB3GB
Internal storage64GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-
Expandable storage up to (GB)128-
Camera
Rear camera12-megapixel12-megapixel
FlashYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.0Android Android 6.0
SkinMIUI 9MIUI 8
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10
NFCNoNo
Number of SIMs22
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMMicro-SIM
4G/LTEYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoNo
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeNoYes
BarometerNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 5X Specifications, Xiaomi Mi 5c Specifications, Mobiles, Android, Xiaomi, Mi 5X Comparison, MIUI 9
Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G Variant Spotted on Certification Site
Ransomware Victims Have Paid $25 Million in the Last 2 Years, Google Study Finds
Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 5c: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Xiaomi Launches Nougat-Based MIUI 9: New Features and Download Date
  3. Xiaomi Mi 5X With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 7.0-Based MIUI 9 Launched
  4. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Should You Be Worried About the Rise of AI?
  8. Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Renders Leak With 3.5mm Audio Jack Absent
  9. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  10. USB 3.2 Type-C Specification Announced, Doubles Data Transfer Speeds
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.