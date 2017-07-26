Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Mi 5c: Price, Specifications, Features Compared

Xiaomi on Wednesday launched its Mi 5X smartphone with MIUI 9 and dual camera setup. The smartphone has been launched just for China as of now and has been priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200). If you are wondering how the new offering lines up against the company's Mi 5c, which was launched in China in February, we will help you figure it out.

Display and Processor

Talking about the operating systems, Xiaomi Mi 5X runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box while the Mi 5c runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. In terms of display, the Mi 5X comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display but the Mi 5c features a smaller 5.15-inch full-HD display.

Coming to the processors and memory, the Mi 5X is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC clocked at up to 2GHz coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the other hand, the Mi 5c is powered by the company's octa-core Surge S1 SoC clocked at up to 2.2GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Camera

Moving on to the biggest differentiator, the Xiaomi Mi 5X houses a dual rear camera setup (12-megapixel wide-angle with 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 1-micron pixel sensor and f/2.6 aperture) similar to the Xiaomi Mi 6. At the front, the handset comes with a 5-megapixel shooter.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 5c sports a 12-megapixel camera with large 1.25-micron pixels, an f/2.2 aperture, and LED flash. At front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, and 27mm wide-angle lens.

MIUI 9 Launched: Download Date, New Features, and More

Connectivity Options

The connectivity options on Mi 5c include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The options offered by the Mi 5X are not so different and include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, the Xiaomi Mi 5X also comes with a high-quality audio output with DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a standalone audio amplifier for improved quality via headphones.

Features and Price

The fingerprint scanner is present right below the display at the front on the Mi 5c, but is on the rear panel of the newly launched Mi 5X. As mentioned earlier, the Mi 5X has been priced by the company CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 14,200). Interestingly, the Mi 5c was launched by the company at the exact same price as well.

Conclusion

Considering that both the Mi 5X and Mi 5c have the exact same price tag, the specs comparison clearly shows that the Mi 5X comes with several advantages including a dual camera setup, better processor, and more memory over the Mi 5c.