Vivo on Thursday launched its V7+ smartphone with a 24-megapixel selfie camera and soft 'Moonlight Glow' selfie light in India. If you are wondering how the smartphone fares against its competition, we will help you out by providing the comparison between Vivo V7+, Oppo F3, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro smartphones.

Vivo V7+ vs Oppo F3 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Price compared

The Vivo V7+ was launched in India at Rs. 21,990. The smartphone goes on sale from September 15, while the company has already started taking pre-orders. The Oppo F3 smartphone, which was launched by the company in India in May, is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 19,990. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is currently available in India at a price of Rs. 20,990 from the company's own online store. Thus on this front, the Oppo F3 wins on price.

Vivo V7+ vs Oppo F3 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Features compared

While all three smartphones under comparison excel in the camera department, the features offered by each are quite different from the others. First talking about the newly launched Vivo V7+, as mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera and soft 'Moonlight Glow' front selfie light . The handset comes with a taller-than-usual 18:9 aspect ratio on the display, which is a feature that is being adopted by most smartphone makers in the field.

Moving to the Oppo F3, the smartphone features dual front-facing cameras and offers various camera features on the software front including the Beautify 4.0 app, Selfie Panorama, Screen Flash, and Palm Shutter. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, the smartphone comes with a rear camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and comes with Samsung Pay service, which was previously limited to just high-end Samsung smartphones. It's hard for us to give our verdict on this aspect, since we haven't yet reviewed the Vivo V7+'s camera capabilities, and each smartphone has its own mixed bag of features. It's down to what each user prefers here.

Vivo V7+ vs Oppo F3 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Specifications compared

Talking about the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Vivo V7+ runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.99-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS 'FullView' display with 18:9 aspect ratio, as mentioned earlier. The display is almost bezel-less on the side, with 2.15mm bezels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

As for optics, the Vivo V7+ sports a 24-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture, 1/2.78-inch sensor, and a 'Moonlight Glow' soft selfie light. It comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. The smartphone features 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It features a 3225mAh battery.

Moving to the Oppo F3, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) Oppo F3 runs ColorOS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. There's a new feature called Clone Apps that allows you to use two WhatsApp accounts on the smartphone. The Oppo F3 bears a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) In-Cell TFT 2.5D curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 401ppi pixel density. It is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T6 octa-core SoC coupled with with Mali-T860 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the front-facing dual camera setup comes with one 16-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a double view wide-angle camera that has an 8-megapixel sensor. While the former sports a 76.4-degree wide-angle lens, the latter sports a 120-degree wide-angle lens that allows for 105-degree field-of-view group selfies. On the rear, the Oppo F3 Plus sports a 13-megapixel 1.3-inch sensor with PDAF, and LED flash.

The Oppo F3 sports 64GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via a dedicated microSD card (up to 128GB). The Oppo F3 packs a 3200mAh non-removable battery.

Finally coming to the Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, the smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an Exynos 7870 octa-core SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 13-megapixel rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 13-megapixel front shooter with f/1.9 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro comes with 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable through a microSD card (up to 128GB). The smartphone packs a 3600mAh battery and is IP54 certified for being splash proof.

While the camera hardware on the Vivo and Oppo smartphones seems capable on the paper, the specifications suggest that the Samsung smartphone is no pushover in terms of the display as well as processor. The Vivo V7+ notably comes with an HD display despite featuring a large display, this might be a huge let-down for some users as in this price range, several other smartphones offer full-HD display resolution.

Vivo V7+ vs Oppo F3 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro: Verdict

As clear from the specifications and features compared above, all these smartphones offer different benefits to the user and the choice will ultimately come down to personal preference.