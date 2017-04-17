Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

 
17 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Highlights

  • Moto G5 Plus (16GB) and Oppo A57 are available at almost same price
  • Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime is retailing at Rs. 15,900
  • Vivo V5 is priced at Rs. 15,750

The Indian smartphone industry lately has been seeing a lot of launches around the Rs. 15,000 mark. Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus launched recently was priced aggressively at a starting price of Rs. 14,999, and has been receiving a great response in the Indian market.

The Moto G5 Plus was even claimed to be the fastest selling smartphone in its price segment. There are however other choices around the same price including the Vivo V5 which is currently retailing at Rs. 15,750; Oppo A57 available at Rs. 14,990, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime which has been selling well at Rs. 15,900 for the 16GB storage variant. We look at the some of the top features of the four smartphones alongside their specifications to help you decide which one suits you best.

Vivo V5
The Vivo V5 is another selfie-focused smartphone and its highlight is the 20-megapixel selfie camera that is accompanied by a front facing 'Moonlight Glow' light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. It also bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF.

The dual-SIM (hybrid dual-SIM configuration) Vivo V5 (Review) smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It sports a metal unibody design and supports dual-SIM cards.

Oppo A57
The Oppo A57 is the company's mid-range selfie smartphone and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo A57 (Review) is its 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The Oppo A57 also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

Moto G5 Plus
The biggest highlight feature of the Moto G5 Plus is it runs near stock Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, and in India this is coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In terms of design, the smartphone, alongside the Moto G5, is the first Moto G series smartphone to feature an all-metal design - it's built using diamond-cut high-grade aluminium 6000. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, and dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. The Moto G5 Plus (Review) battery capacity is 3000mAh and supports 4G with VoLTE.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Samsung's Galaxy J7 Prime is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM. It was initially launched in 16GB model but has reportedly received a new 32GB variant as well. On the software front, the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (Review) are the S Power Planning and S Secure features. The handset is backed by a non-removable 3300mAh battery.

It features a 5.5-inch full-HD display and sports a 13-megapixel rear autofocus camera. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset supports 4G with VoLTE.

Check out the key specifications of the Vivo V5, Oppo A57, Moto G5 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime in the table below, and let us know which you would pick via the comments.

Motorola Moto G5 Plus vs Oppo A57 vs Vivo V5 vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime comparison

 
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Oppo A57
Vivo V5
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
  Compare Motorola Moto G5 Plus Compare Oppo A57 Compare Vivo V5 Compare Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating
Design Rating
Display Rating
Software Rating
Performance Rating
Battery Life Rating
Camera Rating
Value for money Rating
General
Release dateFebruary 2017November 2016November 2016September 2016
Dimensions (mm)150.20 x 74.00 x 9.70149.10 x 72.90 x 7.65153.80 x 75.50 x 7.55151.50 x 74.90 x 8.10
Weight (g)155.00147.00154.00167.00
Battery capacity (mAh)3000290030003300
Removable batteryNoNoNoNo
ColoursLunar Grey, Fine GoldRose Gold, GoldCrown Gold, GreyGold, Black
Display
Screen size (inches)5.205.205.505.50
Resolution1080x1920 pixels720x1280 pixels720x1280 pixels1080x1920 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)424--401
Hardware
Processor2GHz octa-core1.4GHz octa-core1.5GHz octa-core1.6GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 625Qualcomm Snapdragon 435MediaTek MT6750Exynos 7870
RAM4GB3GB4GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB32GB16GB
Expandable storageYesYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)128256128256
Camera
Rear camera12-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYesYes
Front camera5-megapixel16-megapixel20-megapixel8-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 7.0Android 6.0Android 6.0.1Android 6.0
Skin-ColorOS 3.0FunTouch 2.6-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10Yes, v 4.00Yes, v 4.10
NFCYesNoNoNo
Number of SIMs2222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMMicro-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerNoYesYesNo
Proximity sensorYesYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYesNo
GyroscopeYesYesNoNo
BarometerNoNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNoNo

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Smartphones, Mobiles, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Price, Oppo A57 Price, Vivo V5 Price, Moto G5 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime Price in India, Oppo A57 Price in India, Vivo V5 Price in India, Moto G5 Plus Price in India
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet; Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer Still Available
VIVO V5
Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Starts Disconnecting Those Who Haven't Recharged Yet
  2. Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Launch New 4G Plans to Counter Reliance Jio Offers
  3. Xiaomi Teases Mi 6 to Sport 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Sends India Launch Invites for Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+
  5. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Electronic Accessories in 'All Access Sale'
  6. Airtel Offering Up to 30GB of Free Data to Postpaid Customers
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  8. 10 Smartphones With 4GB RAM You Can Buy Below Rs. 20,000
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Make Shifting to a New Number Much Easier
  10. Paytm Food Wallet Launched, Looks to Compete With Sodexo
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.