Vivo V5 vs Oppo A57 vs Moto G5 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

The Indian smartphone industry lately has been seeing a lot of launches around the Rs. 15,000 mark. Lenovo's Moto G5 Plus launched recently was priced aggressively at a starting price of Rs. 14,999, and has been receiving a great response in the Indian market.

The Moto G5 Plus was even claimed to be the fastest selling smartphone in its price segment. There are however other choices around the same price including the Vivo V5 which is currently retailing at Rs. 15,750; Oppo A57 available at Rs. 14,990, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime which has been selling well at Rs. 15,900 for the 16GB storage variant. We look at the some of the top features of the four smartphones alongside their specifications to help you decide which one suits you best.

Vivo V5

The Vivo V5 is another selfie-focused smartphone and its highlight is the 20-megapixel selfie camera that is accompanied by a front facing 'Moonlight Glow' light meant to improve low-light photography. It bears an f/2.0 aperture, a Sony IMX376 sensor, and a 5P lens. It also bears a 13-megapixel rear camera with a single-LED flash and PDAF.

The dual-SIM (hybrid dual-SIM configuration) Vivo V5 (Review) smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display, and is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. It sports a metal unibody design and supports dual-SIM cards.

Oppo A57

The Oppo A57 is the company's mid-range selfie smartphone and features a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass.

The biggest highlight of the Oppo A57 (Review) is its 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also comes with a 13-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.2, and PDAF. The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by an octa-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The Oppo A57 also has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the physical home button in the front.

Moto G5 Plus

The biggest highlight feature of the Moto G5 Plus is it runs near stock Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone features a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a 2GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core SoC, and in India this is coupled with either 3GB or 4GB of RAM. In terms of design, the smartphone, alongside the Moto G5, is the first Moto G series smartphone to feature an all-metal design - it's built using diamond-cut high-grade aluminium 6000. It sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual autofocus pixels, 4K video recording, and dual-LED flash. On the front, it sports a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a wide-angle lens. The Moto G5 Plus (Review) battery capacity is 3000mAh and supports 4G with VoLTE.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime

Samsung's Galaxy J7 Prime is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7870 processor clocked at 1.6GHz coupled with 3GB of RAM. It was initially launched in 16GB model but has reportedly received a new 32GB variant as well. On the software front, the biggest highlights of the Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (Review) are the S Power Planning and S Secure features. The handset is backed by a non-removable 3300mAh battery.

It features a 5.5-inch full-HD display and sports a 13-megapixel rear autofocus camera. There is also an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset supports 4G with VoLTE.

Check out the key specifications of the Vivo V5, Oppo A57, Moto G5 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime in the table below, and let us know which you would pick via the comments.