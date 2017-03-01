Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA Ultra First Look

Sony tried to take some of the spotlight from LG and Nokia at MWC 2017 by launching an array of new smartphones - the Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, and Xperia XA1 Ultra. While the Xperia XZ Premium and Xperia XZs are both variants of the Xperia XZ, the Xpera XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra are successors to the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra smartphone launched in 2016. We take a closer look at the Xperia XA1 and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones in our video below.

Unlike the Xperia XZ devices, the Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra are aimed for the mid-range category. The new XA1 devices feature more or less the same design language as the Xperia XA and Xperia XA Ultra. The devices feature the same edge-to-edge display with near bezel-less sides. However, the top and bottom of the devices continue to sport prominent bezels.

The Xperia XA1 Ultra is the biggest of the two devices with a 6-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, and is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core (quad core 2.3GHz + quad core 1.6GHz) SoC with Mali T880 MP2 900MHz GPU and 4GB RAM. The handset is offered in 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The device packs a 2700mAh battery.

The Xperia XA1 sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. The device is offered with 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The rest of the features are similar to the Xperia XA1 Ultra.

The new Xperia XA1 devices are big on cameras. Both the devices feature a 23-megapixel rear camera with Exmor RS image sensor, hybrid autofocus, 24mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, 5x zoom, and HDR mode. Meanwhile, the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra sports a 16-megapixel front camera with Exmor RS sensor, front flash, 23mm wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, OIS, and autofocus. The Xperia XA1, on the other hand, gets an 8-megapixel with no front flash or OIS. The device packs a 2300mAh battery.

Connectivity option on both the devices include LTE (4G), LTE Cat6/4, GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), and UMTS HSPA+ (3G). Both the device run Android 7.0 Nougat and will be made available in Spring in White, Black, Pink, and Gold colours.