Seven Ways That iPhones Are Better Than Android Mobiles

In a previous article, we spoke of a few things that you can do on an Android phone, that you just can’t on an iPhone. Today, we will tell you the other side of the story. Although some of you may think Android is functionally superior than iOS, nothing would be further from the truth. Today, iOS and Android have gotten more and more alike. Some of iOS's features, such as AirDrop, Touch ID, and Night Shift, are easily replaced by third party apps like Instashare, or supported by newer versions of Android. But there are still some things that make Apple's devices stand out. Here are just a few examples of things where iOS has the advantage over Android.

1) Get an OS update the same day as everybody else

One of the best things about iOS devices is that no matter where you are, or what carrier you use, there’s a very good chance that you’ll receive the newest iOS software update at the same time everybody else does. This is possible because of one company making the hardware and the software, unlike Android, which has many stakeholders in the update process. As a result, even the latest Android phones tend to take a long time to receive software updates, while iOS devices are kept up to date across multiple hardware generations.

2) 3D Touch makes actions simpler

Although some Android phones, such as the Huawei Mate S have a 3D touch like interaction, this feature is still mostly exclusive to iOS. 3D Touch detects varying levels of pressure on a phone display. Although 3D Touch isn’t the most intuitive experience, it can be helpful at times.

For example, you can press on a hyperlink and it’ll pop open a preview. Press hard on the keyboard to move the text cursor in any direction. Thanks to homescreen widgets in iOS 10, 3D Touching say, the weather app shows the current weather, without opening the app. Once you get used to it, the feature is a very welcome addition.

3) Control media playback from one place

Control Center is a universally accessible set of toggles and shortcuts on iOS. That's not unique. However, it also includes universal media playback controls. No matter which app is playing media - be it Apple Music, Spotify, Saavn, Gaana and so on, Control Center can be used for all media playback.

On Android, each app has its own playback controls, which can make things confusing. Also, once you quit the app, the media controls disappear, so if you want to resume listening to something, you'll have to launch the app again.

4) Treat VOIP calls as first-party citizens

Say you’re on a WhatsApp call on Android, and a regular call comes through, the WhatsApp call goes on hold, and your phone may ring right next to your ear. You either have to answer or end the incoming regular phone call, before you can continue with the WhatsApp call, as it goes on hold. This is extremely annoying especially as more and more people are using VOIP calling apps to talk.

On an iPhone running iOS 10, VOIP calls from popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Skype, etc, are treated as regular phone calls. They even show up alongside typical phone calls in the call logs. And unlike Android, if a regular call comes in during a VOIP call on an iPhone, you can continue conversing.

5) The best syncing experience with other gadgets

While having an iPhone will give you the above advantages, owning other Apple devices too unlocks several other unique advantages, that you just can't get with any other ecosystem. For example, you can answer phone calls on your Apple computer. You can also copy something on an iPhone, and paste it to your Mac, or vice-versa. With AirDrop, you can also copy and paste files over Wi-Fi, quickly and easily. These little conveniences aren’t built into today's Android phones.

6) iMessage

iMessage is an iOS-exclusive messaging platform with a number of useful features. It's handy because it consolidates your SMSs and iMessage conversations in a single app. Also, it seamlessly syncs messages across all Apple devices you own, so you can pick up a conversation that you left on an iPhone on your iPad or Mac later. Although modern instant messengers like Telegram can do this, the most popular one - WhatsApp - still doesn't let you easily switch between devices. Also, if you have friends on iMessage, you can annoy them with stickers, fireworks, and other flashy effects. Okay, seriously though, you can send handwritten messages, that’s cool. Maybe.

7) More apps, safer apps, and family sharing

The past also suggests that cool, unique apps arrive on iOS before they do on Android. Though, the situation may be the other way around in countries like India, where companies prefer making Android apps first. This is because flexibilities within Android allow for apps like Walnut to work the way they do, and the sheer number of Android users in the country is far higher. When you're looking at international developers though, iOS definitely has the upper hand.

Next, the iOS App Store is certainly more thoroughly vetted than Android. It gives you the peace of mind the next time you're installing an app that's unheard of.

Another interesting iOS feature around apps is Family Sharing. For this to work, you and your family all have to be using Apple devices - if y'all do, you can "share" apps (and other purchases including books, songs, and movies) so there's no need to buy them for each device. This can also be set up to allow greater control over apps that others (such as kids) are installing on their devices.

Last but not the least, the consistency that comes with iOS in terms of user experience can be helpful. An iPhone works the same, unlike Android phones that may be wildly different in user experience. For example, every iPhone has the home button below the screen, but on Android it may be a physical button, or a capacitive one, or an on-screen one, along with varied placements of the back and multitasking buttons. This is just one of the many examples that make troubleshooting an iPhone easier, no matter wherever you are, because they all work the same.

So, there you have it - these seven reasons are why we believe that you can't simply say that Android is better than iOS. We'd like to hear from iPhone users - what are the things that make you prefer it over Android? Let us know via the comments below.