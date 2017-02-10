Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Moto Z vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Should You Buy?

 
10 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Moto Z vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Should You Buy?

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is up for pre-orders
  • It is priced at Rs. 36,900
  • OnePlus 3T 128GB is priced at Rs. 34,999

Samsung has kicked off pre-bookings of the Galaxy C9 Pro in India. The device, priced at Rs. 36,900, will be up for pre-bookings till February 12, after which shipments are expected to begin. The Galaxy C9 Pro is the first smartphone from Samsung to sport 6GB RAM, and was first unveiled in January.

While independently, the device looks good on paper for its price, it is set to compete with a bunch of other phones in the same price vicinity. The most notable smartphones that do well in the Indian market are the OnePlus 3T and the Moto Z smartphones. We pit the three against each other to find out which one is the smartest buy.

Price, availability, colour options
When it comes to price, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro falls in between, with the price tag being at Rs. 36,900. The OnePlus 3T's most premium - 128GB storage - variant is still competitively priced at Rs. 34,999, while the Moto Z launched in October last year, is the most expensive at Rs. 39,999. The Samsung phone is only just up for pre-order on the Samsung India online store and will be shipped post February 12. The Moto Z smartphone is available on Flipkart and Amazon, while OnePlus is known for its exclusive partnership with Amazon. Coming to colours, the OnePlus 3T 128GB is available in Gunmetal, the Moto Z comes in Black with Lunar Grey trim, and White with Fine Gold trim colour variants; while the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is up for pre-orders in Black and Gold colour variants.

Design, specifications
While the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro and OnePlus 3T sport metal builds, the Moto Z bears a glass back and a metal frame. All three come with a fingerprint scanner housed underneath the Home Button at the front. The camera at the back is also situated in the top centre of all three phones 

With respect to specifications, the Motorola Moto Z is the slimmest at 5.19mm, with the OnePlus 3T the thickest at 7.35mm. The Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is the heaviest at 189 grams, with the Moto Z being the lightest at 136 grams. The Samsung device sports the largest screen with a 6-inch full-HD display, while the other two have smaller 5.5-inch screens. The Moto Z sports better screen resolution with a QHD screen. In the order of superiority, the OnePlus 3T sports a Snapdragon 821 processor; the Moto Z sports a Snapdragon 820 processor, while the C9 Pro sports a Snapdragon 653 processor. Both the Samsung and OnePlus device come with 6GB of RAM, while Motorola falls short with 4GB of RAM.

As for memory, the OnePlus 3T (Review) offers 128GB for Rs. 34,999, while the other two offer 64GB. However, the OnePlus device does not allow expansion of storage, while the other two have a microSD slot. Samsung and OnePlus units both sport 16-megapixel front and rear sensors, while the Motorola device has a 13-megapixel rear and a 5-megapixel front snapper. All three offer LTE, dual-SIM support, and run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow (with OnePlus and Samsung's own skins on top) out of the box. In the battery department, Samsung wins with a 4000mAh battery, while the OnePlus 3T packs a 3400mAh battery, and Moto Z (Review) offers only 2600mAh battery.

Overall
The big highlight of the C9 Pro is its 4000mAh battery, 16-megapixel selfie camera, and 6GB of RAM. It sits well in Samsung's own portfolio, and is best suited for users who wish to get top-of-the-line specs for non-flagship level prices. However, OnePlus 3T offers almost similar specifications (in some cases better) at a much lesser price. If you're only looking at value for money, the OnePlus 3T is a great buy. However, it's not on sale on Amazon as of now. Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro priced just slightly higher is a great option as well. Alternatively, if you are really enticed by the snap-on Moto Mods, then the Moto Z should be your clear preference, even though it's the most expensive of the lot.

OnePlus 3T vs Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Motorola Moto Z comparison

 
OnePlus 3T
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
Motorola Moto Z
  Compare OnePlus 3T Compare Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Compare Motorola Moto Z
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for money Rating-
General
Release dateNovember 2016October 2016June 2016
Dimensions (mm)152.70 x 74.70 x 7.35169.90 x 80.70 x 6.90153.30 x 75.30 x 5.19
Weight (g)158.00189.00136.00
Battery capacity (mAh)340040002600
Removable batteryNoNoNo
ColoursGunmetal, Soft GoldGold, Rose GoldBlack with Lunar Grey trim, Black front lens Fine Gold, White front lens
Display
Screen size (inches)5.506.005.50
Resolution1080x1920 pixels1080x1920 pixels1440x2560 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)401-535
Hardware
Processor1.6GHz quad-core1.44GHz octa-core1.8GHz quad-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 821Qualcomm Snapdragon 653Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
RAM6GB6GB4GB
Internal storage64GB64GB64GB
Expandable storageNoYesYes
Expandable storage type-microSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)-2562000
Camera
Rear camera16-megapixel16-megapixel13-megapixel
FlashYesYesYes
Front camera16-megapixel16-megapixel5-megapixel
Software
Operating SystemAndroid 6.0.1Android 6.0Android 6.0.1
SkinOxygenOS 3.5.3--
Connectivity
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n/ac802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.10
NFCYesNoYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
SIM2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/LTEYesYesYes
Sensors
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
BarometerNoNoNo
Temperature sensorNoNoNo
Tags: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Pre Book, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Buy, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Price India, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Launch, OnePlus 3T Buy, Moto Z Buy, OnePlus 3T Price in India, Moto Z Price in India, Mobiles, Android
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Reliance Jio’s JioCinema Adds Smart Download Option: What Is It and How Can You Use It?
Honor V9 With Dual Rear Cameras Set to Launch on February 21
Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Moto Z vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Should You Buy?
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad - Starting Rs 8999
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Two-Step Verification to All Its Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro vs Moto Z vs OnePlus 3T: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro India Pre-Orders Now Open
  4. iPhone 8 May Be the Most Expensive Smartphone From Apple
  5. Infosys Backs CEO Vishal Sikka, Downplays Governance Concerns
  6. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus Battery Capacities Tipped
  7. Snapchat's Parent Company to Spend $1 Billion on Amazon Web Services
  8. Millions of Apps Could Soon Be Removed From Google Play
  9. How to Download Movies on JioCinema Without Using Your Free Data Quota
  10. Apple's BeatsX Wireless Earphones to Go on Sale From Friday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.