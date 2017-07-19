Reliance AGM is scheduled for 11am on Friday, July 21, where Chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to make major announcements that could once again alter the telecom and mobile landscape of the country. Many expect the company to announce the long-rumoured Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone at the Reliance AGM, a mobile that can help the company boost its user base. While the features and price of the Jio feature phone have already leaked, it will likely not be the only significant announcement come Friday.

Here’s a look at what you can expect from the Reliance AGM:

Reliance Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone price and specifications

The Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone is expected to be an ultra-affordable 4G VoLTE-enabled handset without a touchscreen. As a 4G VoLTE handset, it will work on Jio’s network, and will reportedly have features such as Internet tethering, video calling, and access to Jio content, for example movies, and TV shows. Widely expected to be priced at Rs. 500 for the public, the handset will be subsidised, and feature a custom OS (KAI OS) and an app marketplace (KaiOS Plus). The Reliance Jio 4G fVoLTE eature phone is even said to have a digital voice assistant with support for Indian languages.

Reliance Jio Feature Phone Manufacturing Talks in 'Final Stages', Says Intex

As for the hardware specifications, the Jio 4G VoLTE feature phone is said to have a 2.4-inch colour display, 512MB RAM, 4GB of internal storage, up to 128GB microSD card support, dual SIM functionality (Nano SIM + Standard SIM), 2-megapixel rear camera, and VGA front camera. Reports also say users will get 2000mAh battery, FM radio, and Bluetooth 4.1 + LE with the handset. Intex Technologies has told Gadgets 360 it is final stage of talks to manufacture the Jio feature phone.

Jio plans to become more affordable?

While new Jio plans were launched earlier this month, the company may not be done with those just yet. Reliance Jio is expected to launch new plans priced around Rs. 80-90; however, these may be available only for those who purchase the Jio feature phone, and not for existing users, but there’s no confirmation yet in this regard.

Jio broadband

Jio is also expected to launch a broadband service – named JioFiber – soon, which might just be announced at the Reliance AGM as well. The service is already under testing right now in six cities, though the company said it has plans to expand the trial to more cities. A flyer for the Jio broadband service says users will get 100GB data and 100Mbps speed with connection, and the service will be free for the first three months. However, they will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs. 4,500. With Jio broadband service, the company will be able to upend the world of broadband network, just like it did with mobile networks.

Other announcements

Since launching operations, Jio has been breaking records, whether it is becoming the fastest to 100 million users or becoming the world’s biggest data network. We can expect the operator to announce more such statistics at the Reliance AGM with focus on data in the last six months, since its services went paid.