OnePlus 5 in Pictures

OnePlus has launched its new flagship for 2017, called the OnePlus 5. This is the successor to the OnePlus 3T, which was recently discontinued to make room for the new OnePlus 5, but will continue to sell till the end of the year or as long as stocks last. The OnePlus 5 is as much as about the design and software features,as it is about the specifications. Here's a look at the OnePlus 5's design in photos, as well as the key features of the handset.

The OnePlus 5 will be available in two colour options at launch - Midnight Black and Slate Gray

In the front, the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour profile like the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The OnePlus 5 also features Gorilla Glass 5.

The OnePlus 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which consists of eight CPUs capable of running up to 2.45GHz. It also feature an Adreno 540 GPU to handle the graphics. The OnePlus 5 will be available in two RAM and storage variants - one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus 5 is the company's slimmest flagship to date, measuring just 7.25mm in depth. The phone has rounded corners and features an aluminium chassis.

The highlight of the OnePlus 5 is the dual camera setup. In the back, we have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel sensor. There's also a dual LED flash to help in low light shots.

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 5 features USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom, along with a speaker grille.

The fingerprint sensor in the OnePlus 5 is integrated into the home button. The OnePlus 5 uses a ceramic fingerprint sensor which is said to unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds.

The OnePlus 5 features Dash charging, which promises a day's worth of charge in just half an hour. It is also said to have 20 percent more battery life compared to its predecessor.

The Alert Slider returns in the new OnePlus 5. It lets you switch the alert profiles between ringing mode, DnD (Do not Disturb) and Silent. Each of theses profiles can be further customised.

The OnePlus 5 price in the US starts at $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and in Europe begins at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900). The new smartphones are available for pre-orders in those regions starting right now. General sales for global audiences will begin from June 27.

OnePlus is hosting a special launch event on June 22 in Mumbai, where we will finally get the Indian pricing. The company will also be hosting pop-up events in select cities across the country where customers can get a hands-on feel of the phone. Hang tight for our detailed review of the new OnePlus 5, coming soon.