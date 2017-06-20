Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

OnePlus 5 in Pictures

 
20 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
OnePlus 5 in Pictures

Highlights

  • The OnePlus 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC
  • It features a rear dual camera setup for depth effect in portrait mode
  • The OnePlus 5 is available in two storage and RAM variants

OnePlus has launched its new flagship for 2017, called the OnePlus 5. This is the successor to the OnePlus 3T, which was recently discontinued to make room for the new OnePlus 5, but will continue to sell till the end of the year or as long as stocks last. The OnePlus 5 is as much as about the design and software features,as it is about the specifications. Here's a look at the OnePlus 5's design in photos, as well as the key features of the handset.

OnePlus 5 angle ndtv oneplus 5

The OnePlus 5 will be available in two colour options at launch - Midnight Black and Slate Gray

OnePlus 5 front ndtv oneplus 5

In the front, the OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD resolution. The display also supports the DCI-P3 colour profile like the new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The OnePlus 5 also features Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 5 both ndtv OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, which consists of eight CPUs capable of running up to 2.45GHz. It also feature an Adreno 540 GPU to handle the graphics. The OnePlus 5 will be available in two RAM and storage variants - one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

OnePlus 5 prrofile ndtv oneplus 5

OnePlus 5 is the company's slimmest flagship to date, measuring just 7.25mm in depth. The phone has rounded corners and features an aluminium chassis.

OnePlus 5 camera ndtv oneplus 5

The highlight of the OnePlus 5 is the dual camera setup. In the back, we have a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 20-megapixel sensor. There's also a dual LED flash to help in low light shots. 

OnePlus 5 ports ndtv onepplus 5

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 5 features USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone socket at the bottom, along with a speaker grille.

OnePlus 5 fingerprint ndtv oneplus 5

The fingerprint sensor in the OnePlus 5 is integrated into the home button. The OnePlus 5 uses a ceramic fingerprint sensor which is said to unlock the phone in just 0.2 seconds.

OnePlus 5 side by side ndtv oneplus 5

The OnePlus 5 features Dash charging, which promises a day's worth of charge in just half an hour. It is also said to have 20 percent more battery life compared to its predecessor. 

OnePlus 5 slider ndtv oneplus 5

The Alert Slider returns in the new OnePlus 5. It lets you switch the alert profiles between ringing mode, DnD (Do not Disturb) and Silent. Each of theses profiles can be further customised.

OnePlus 5 covers ndtv oneplus 5

The OnePlus 5 price in the US starts at $479 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and in Europe begins at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 35,900). The new smartphones are available for pre-orders in those regions starting right now. General sales for global audiences will begin from June 27.

OnePlus is hosting a special launch event on June 22 in Mumbai, where we will finally get the Indian pricing. The company will also be hosting pop-up events in select cities across the country where customers can get a hands-on feel of the phone. Hang tight for our detailed review of the new OnePlus 5, coming soon. 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: OnePlus 5 pictures, OnePlus 5 launch, OnePlus 5 price, OnePlus 5 price in India, OnePlus 5 specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 5 release date
Gionee A1 Virat Kohli Signature Edition Launched in India: Price, Release Date, Specifications, and More
Hyderabad City Wi-Fi Project Launched With Over 1,000 Hotspots
OnePlus 5 in Pictures
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto G5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
  2. OnePlus 5 With 8GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Unveiled: Event Highlights
  3. OnePlus 5 Launch Today: All You Need to Know About the OnePlus Flagship
  4. Moto X Force Now Available on Flipkart for as Low as Rs. 12,999
  5. Moto C Plus First Impressions
  6. Vodafone's New SuperNight Pack Offers Unlimited 4G Data at Rs. 6 per Hour
  7. Nokia's Android Phones in India, BSNL 444 Plan, and More News This Week
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  9. Amazon Sale Day 2 Offers: The Best Deals You Can Get
  10. Samsung Galaxy J7 Max to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.