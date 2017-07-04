Nokia 9: Everything We Know So Far

Nokia 9 smartphone has been among leaks for several months now and while there have been several specifications that have remained constant, many others have changed in recent weeks. The smartphone is said to be Nokia licensee HMD Global's flagship Android smartphone, unlike the mid-range and budget offerings released thus far - the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. It accordingly is expected to sport top-end specifications, a premium build quality, and compete with the flagships from other major manufacturers.

Here we take a look at everything that we know about HMD Global's high-end Nokia 9 smartphone, which is expected to be released in the coming months and in the process cement the Nokia brand's place in the smartphone market.

Nokia 9 price and availability

The much anticipated flagship Android smartphone from Nokia licensee HMD Global can be expected to sport a premium price tag, however, the rumours on this front are few and far between.

A report from May indicated that the Nokia 9 price will be EUR 750 (roughly Rs. 55,100) - a price that will see it compete with flagships from other companies such as Samsung and Apple.

As for availability, not much is known about this aspect. We can expect Nokia licensee HMD Global to launch the smartphone this year itself, but just when the smartphone will officially unveiled remains a mystery.

Nokia 9 specifications

Talking about the highlight feature of the smartphone, Nokia 9 is expected to sport a dual camera setup at the back with two 13-megapixel sensors with dual-LED flash support. The Nokia 9 has been tipped to come with a 13-megapixel sensor at front as well. If we keep aside the very initial round of rumours, this feature has been suggested by all the recent leaks and is very likely to be on the final product.

The upcoming Nokia 9 flagship is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and while there were initially rumours of a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) display on the phone, recent rumours have suggested that the handset will sport a 5.3-inch display with QHD resolution. The smartphone has been tipped to come with Snapdragon 835 SoC - the top end mobile processor from Qualcomm that's seen in such flagships as the Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, and Xiaomi Mi 6.

Now we move to the most debatable aspect among the specifications. While the Nokia could be made available with up to 8GB of RAM but most leaks have suggested that the phone will come with 4GB and 6GB RAM variants. Notably, the US FCC listing of the smartphone suggested that the smartphone will not be coming with a 4GB RAM variant.

The smartphone has been tipped to come with 64GB of built-in storage. The recent leaks have suggested that the battery on the Nokia 9 will support Quick Charge 4.0 but not revealed the capacity of the battery itself. However, an earlier leak tipped the smartphone to come with a 3800mAh battery.

While the smartphone is also expected to come with a fingerprint scanner embedded in home button and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, the connectivity options are said to include a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.