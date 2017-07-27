Nokia 8 Price, Launch Date, Specifications, and More: Rumour Roundup

Nokia 8 is the next big phone expected to be unveiled by HMD Global, pushing aside rumours of Nokia 9 being the first true flagship of the brand. The Nokia 8 launch date is August 16, or at least it is the phone everyone expects Nokia to unveil at its next event. Even though nearly a month is left to the launch, the handset has made several appearances online, giving us a fair idea regarding what to expect from it. Here we have compiled the Nokia 8 price, specifications, features, and other details you can expect on August 16.

Nokia 8 price

A recent report suggests that the Nokia 8 will be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 43,400). This is still not as expensive as the Apple and Samsung flagships, but does fall comfortably in the premium price bracket. It is also lower than the earlier tipped price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 55,300), while the India price was tipped to be at Rs. 44,999. In any case, nothing is certain till the official prices are unveiled at the event in August.

Nokia 8 design

Renders of the Nokia 8 have been leaked in abundance, and while the vertical dual camera strip at the back does grab our attention, the overall design is rather ordinary for a flagship. While other OEMs are launching slim bezel-less stunning smartphones, the renders suggest that the Nokia 8 will have sufficient bezel, capacitive buttons for navigation, and a Home Button underneath which the fingerprint scanner will be integrated. It does seem to sport a metal body and the biggest highlight is the camera strip at the back, courtesy Carl Zeiss optics. Interestingly, there are four holes in the camera ring – two for sensors, one for flash, and the last one is presumed to be for laser autofocus. However, that’s just pure speculation, and the fourth hole could serve a completely different purpose.

The Nokia branding is seen on the front and back as well, and the volume and power keys are both housed on the right edge of the smartphone. The 3.5mm audio jack sits on the top edge, while renders suggest that the smartphone will sport a Micro USB port i.e. no fast charging. At launch, the Nokia 8 may be available in four colour options - Blue, Steel, Gold/Blue, and Gold/Copper.

Nokia 8 specifications

As per earlier leaks, the Nokia 8 runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and packs a 5.3-inch QHD display. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC. Nokia 8 might be launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage initially but the rumoured 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants are also expected to be launched later. In terms of optics, the smartphone is expected to sport two 13-megapixel rear cameras with optics from Carl Zeiss, and a 13-megapixel front camera is expected as well. The dimensions are tipped to be at 151.55x73.7mm.